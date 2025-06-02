Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garage for sale in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

56 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 224 m²
Reisser Apartments is a luxurious 3-bedroom maisonette for sale in Paphos, Cyprus. Offering …
$375,173
2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Altavue Residences offers luxurious apartments in the heart of Paphos with stunning views of…
$403,595
2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Talo Apartments is a modern residential complex located in a prime area of Cyprus. The devel…
$375,173
2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Calida is a modern residential complex that combines stylish design with functionality. The …
$522,969
3 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 187 m²
Marresini Apartments in Cyprus offer modern living with easy access to the lift, spacious co…
$420,649
2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Cieloro Residences offers exclusive 2- and 3-bedroom apartments in the heart of Paphos. This…
$416,101
2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
La Serenita is a modern residential complex in a prestigious area of Cyprus. The apartments …
$335,382
3 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
$653,711
1 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Thalessa is an exceptional housing project located along the stunning Kissonerga coastline. …
$261,484
2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 92 m²
Sylvora Estates are elegant villas in Cyprus, blending luxury with nature. Each villa featur…
$392,226
3 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 280 m²
Seniarte Apartments offer spacious interiors with stunning sea and city views. Ideally situa…
$659,395
1 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Casa Reina is a stylish residential complex in Cyprus, offering comfortable apartments in a …
$198,955
1 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Virela is a modern apartment complex located in a prime area of Cyprus. The development feat…
$267,169
1 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
La Majestica is an elegant residential complex in sunny Cyprus, offering modern comfort and …
$289,906
Apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Located between Kato Pafos and Coral Bay, Universal offers a prime residential area with eas…
$659,395
2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
Sylvora Estates are elegant apartments in Cyprus, perfectly blending luxury with nature. Eac…
$500,231
2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 92 m²
Averissa Apartments offers stylish and comfortable living spaces for permanent residence and…
$534,337
3 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
Lavender Elegance is a stunning retreat nestled in a prestigious residential resort, just st…
$824,244
2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Thalessa is an exceptional housing project located along the stunning Kissonerga coastline. …
$443,386
1 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
La Majestica is an elegant residential complex in sunny Cyprus, offering modern comfort and …
$238,747
1 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Qaleno Apartments offers a refined living experience in a prime location, combining modern d…
$267,169
3 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Virellis Homes offers a spacious three-bedroom apartment, located on its own floor for maxim…
$477,493
2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 95 m²
Averissa Apartments offers stylish and comfortable living spaces for permanent residence and…
$358,120
3 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Golden Plains is a modern apartment complex situated in a prestigious area of Cyprus, perfec…
$1,53M
2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Astra 12 - Smart Investment and Luxury Living in Paphos Located near the Tombs of the Kings…
$437,702
1 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
We offer cozy apartments in Restria, within walking distance from supermarkets, gyms, restau…
$170,533
3 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 159 m²
Reisser Apartments is a luxurious 3-bedroom maisonette for sale in Paphos, Cyprus. Offering …
$471,809
2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Arveris Glade offers 20 luxury apartments in the sought-after Tombs of the Kings area in Pap…
$443,386
3 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Vianora Estates offers a luxurious 3-bedroom maisonette with exceptional amenities including…
$375,173
1 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Talo Apartments is a modern residential complex located in a prime area of Cyprus. The devel…
$284,222
Properties features in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

