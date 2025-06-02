Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Paphos Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

66 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Altavue Residences offers luxurious apartments in the heart of Paphos with stunning views of…
$403,595
2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Ecliptica is a stylish apartment complex located in a prestigious area of Limassol, offering…
$784,453
2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Cieloro Residences offers exclusive 2- and 3-bedroom apartments in the heart of Paphos. This…
$416,101
2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 92 m²
Sylvora Estates are elegant villas in Cyprus, blending luxury with nature. Each villa featur…
$392,226
2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Astra 12 - Smart Investment and Luxury Living in Paphos Located near the Tombs of the Kings…
$473,173
2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
Sylvora Estates are elegant apartments in Cyprus, perfectly blending luxury with nature. Eac…
$500,231
3 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
Lavender Elegance is a stunning retreat nestled in a prestigious residential resort, just st…
$824,244
1 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
La Majestica is an elegant residential complex in sunny Cyprus, offering modern comfort and …
$238,747
2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Astra 12 - Smart Investment and Luxury Living in Paphos Located near the Tombs of the Kings…
$437,702
1 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Astra 12 - Smart Investment and Luxury Living in Paphos Located near the Tombs of the Kings…
$420,649
2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Lusso is a stylish apartment located in a prestigious area of Cyprus. This modern 2-bedroom …
$511,600
1 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Prestige Manor offers stylish apartments in the heart of Paphos, perfectly situated near his…
$397,911
Apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Calivora Estates offers a luxurious collection of 88 premium residences, ranging from studio…
$386,542
3 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Cieloro Residences offers exclusive 2- and 3-bedroom apartments in the heart of Paphos. This…
$540,022
1 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Lurriente Apartments is a modern four-story complex located in a peaceful residential area o…
$272,853
2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Astra 12 - Smart Investment and Luxury Living in Paphos Located near the Tombs of the Kings…
$464,987
2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Lurriente Apartments is a modern four-story complex located in a peaceful residential area o…
$397,911
2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Veluna Apartments are located in a prestigious area of Cyprus, offering stylish and comforta…
$972,039
3 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
Novarion Estates presents a luxurious 6th-floor apartment in an exclusive seafront community…
$2,78M
2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Felice Apartments offer modern living in a vibrant location, designed to provide comfort and…
$346,751
3 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 2
Traditional residence in the picturesque village of Tala, on the outskirts of Paphos, Cyprus…
$570,180
2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 5
Modern residence with a swimming pool and a gym in the center of Paphos, Cyprus The residen…
$492,017
2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of townhouses with swimming pools and a green area, Paphos, Cyprus We offer townhou…
$192,453
2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 4
Premium residence in a quiet area, in the center of Paphos, Cyprus We offer exclusive apart…
$290,239
1 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 2
Residence with a garden and a swimming pool at 300 meters from the sea, Paphos, Cyprus We o…
$184,375
3 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with gardens and swimming pools close to the beach, Kato Paphos, Cyprus W…
$661,590
3 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of two townhouses with swimming pools, Paphos, Cyprus We offer luxury townhouses wi…
$650,564
5 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 413 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas close to the sea and the tourist area of Paphos, Cyprus We offer a ne…
$1,30M
3 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of luxury villas close to a beach, Kato Paphos, Cyprus We offer villas featuring ba…
$597,736
Apartment 7 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Apartment 7 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Area 760 m²
Number of floors 2
New exclusive complex of villas with a panoramic view of the sea, Paphos, Cyprus We offer l…
$2,87M
Properties features in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
