Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Paphos Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Apartments Terraced for sale in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

penthouses
61
studios
18
1 BHK
184
2 BHK
527
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
100 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
VELORA offers stylish 2-bedroom apartments located in a prestigious area of Cyprus. With spa…
$437,702
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Cieloro Residences offers exclusive 2- and 3-bedroom apartments in the heart of Paphos. This…
$416,101
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 92 m²
Sylvora Estates are elegant villas in Cyprus, blending luxury with nature. Each villa featur…
$392,226
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
Lavender Elegance is a stunning retreat nestled in a prestigious residential resort, just st…
$824,244
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Thalessa is an exceptional housing project located along the stunning Kissonerga coastline. …
$443,386
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Solvaira Homes is a sanctuary where Mediterranean charm meets modern comfort and elegance. S…
$289,906
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 79 m²
Lorvian Retreats in Paphos offers an exclusive collection of 14 two-bedroom apartments, perf…
$437,702
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 7
Residence with a swimming pool and lounge areas in the center of Paphos, Cyprus We offer ap…
$283,998
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 4
New low-rise residence in Paphos, Cyprus We offer apartments with parking spaces and terrac…
$572,156
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 169 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive complex of villas at 200 meters from the sea, Paphos, Cyprus We offer villas with…
$632,921
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 2
Traditional residence in the picturesque village of Tala, on the outskirts of Paphos, Cyprus…
$570,180
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury complex of villas with swimming pools near the beach, Paphos, Cyprus We offer spacio…
$999,849
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 219 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern complex of villas in the center of Paphos, Cyprus We offer villas with large covered…
$616,211
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 5
Modern residence with a swimming pool and a gym in the center of Paphos, Cyprus The residen…
$492,017
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 3
New low-rise residence with a swimming pool in a popular area of Paphos, Cyprus We offer a …
$646,641
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas and townhouses with a panoramic view, Paphos, Cyprus We offer villas with…
$514,405
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of townhouses with swimming pools and a green area, Paphos, Cyprus We offer townhou…
$192,453
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 271 m²
Number of floors 3
Residence with a parking in the center of Paphos, Cyprus We offer full-floor apartments wit…
$418,415
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 4
Premium residence in a quiet area, in the center of Paphos, Cyprus We offer exclusive apart…
$290,239
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 2
Residence with a garden and a swimming pool at 300 meters from the sea, Paphos, Cyprus We o…
$184,375
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with gardens and swimming pools close to the beach, Kato Paphos, Cyprus W…
$661,590
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 119 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern residence with a swimming pool at 450 meters from the beach, Kato Paphos, Cyprus We …
$566,955
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of two townhouses with swimming pools, Paphos, Cyprus We offer luxury townhouses wi…
$650,564
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 413 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas close to the sea and the tourist area of Paphos, Cyprus We offer a ne…
$1,30M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of luxury villas close to a beach, Kato Paphos, Cyprus We offer villas featuring ba…
$597,736
Leave a request
Apartment 7 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Apartment 7 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Area 760 m²
Number of floors 2
New exclusive complex of villas with a panoramic view of the sea, Paphos, Cyprus We offer l…
$2,87M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
New villa with a swimming pool, Paphos, Cyprus We offer a two-storey villa with a swimming …
$717,283
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern residence at 600 meters from the sea, in the tourist area, Kato Paphos, Cyprus We of…
$402,113
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 3
New residence with a swimming pool in a prestigious area of Paphos, Cyprus We offer luxury …
$391,245
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern residence with a swimming pool in the center of Paphos, Cyprus We offer luxury apart…
$405,624
Leave a request

Properties features in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go