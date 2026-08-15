Seaview Apartments for Sale in Pafos, Cyprus

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Seafront apartments in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

;
penthouses
58
studios
34
1 BHK
484
2 BHK
1080
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116 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
For sale is a cozy key-ready penthouse apartment. The property is located in the area of Ag…
$439,575
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2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
For sale: Spacious two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment under construction in the sought-afte…
$830,824
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2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
For sale: Spacious two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment under construction in the sought-afte…
$769,751
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2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
For sale: Spacious two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment under construction in the sought-afte…
$691,393
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Apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
For sale: A modern studio apartment currently under construction in the popular Tombs of the…
$394,094
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2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
For sale is a modern apartment currently under construction, set to be completed in 2026. Th…
$474,488
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TekceTekce
3 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Impressive, High Quality Structures. This luxury tower will have 50 luxury apartments. H…
$2,57M
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2 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
For sale: A modern two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located on the 8th floor of a well-de…
$1,94M
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3 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Impressive, High Quality Structures. This luxury tower will have 50 luxury apartments. Hig…
$1,98M
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3 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Property Description This well-appointed 3-bedroom off-plan apartment offers spacious moder…
$374,679
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Apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
For sale: A modern studio apartment currently under construction in the popular Tombs of the…
$371,048
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1 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
For sale is a modern, under-construction apartment offering a comfortable internal space of …
$497,569
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5 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 206 m²
For sale: Spacious 5-bedroom apartment under construction in the sought-after area of Tombs …
$2,77M
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Apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
For sale: A modern studio apartment currently under construction in the popular Tombs of the…
$394,823
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
For sale is a modern, under-construction apartment offering a comfortable internal space of …
$496,651
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2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Floor 2/4
BRAND NEW LUXURY DEVELOPMENT – KINGS SEA VIEW TOWER Kings Sea View Tower is an exclusive …
$660,012
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Apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
For sale: A modern studio apartment currently under construction in the popular Tombs of the…
$371,733
Leave a request
Apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
For sale: A modern studio apartment currently under construction in the popular Tombs of the…
$394,823
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
For sale: Spacious two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment under construction in the sought-afte…
$723,658
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3 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Impressive, High Quality Structures. This luxury tower will have 50 luxury apartments. H…
$2,82M
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Apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
DOLCE — Modern Apartments near Tombs of the Kings, Paphos DOLCE offers a refined collecti…
$524,389
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2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
For sale: Spacious two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment under construction in the sought-afte…
$723,658
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1 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 2/3
Apartment 102 — 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, covered area 55 m², veranda 21.45 m², total area 76.4…
$523,656
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2 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
For sale: A modern two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located on the 8th floor of a well-de…
$1,94M
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4 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 375 m²
Luxury Seafront Villa – Contemporary Coastal Living Set in a highly sought-after coastal ne…
$5,42M
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Apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
For sale: A modern studio apartment currently under construction in the popular Tombs of the…
$371,733
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 375 m²
Luxury Seafront Villa – Contemporary Coastal Living Set in a highly sought-after coastal ne…
$5,42M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
For sale: Spacious two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment under construction in the sought-afte…
$769,751
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
For sale: Spacious two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment under construction in the sought-afte…
$691,393
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
For sale: Spacious 3-bedroom apartment under construction in the desirable area of Kato Pafo…
$2,30M
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Properties features in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
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