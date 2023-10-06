Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Pafos, Cyprus

76 properties total found
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 3
Beachfront complex of villas and apartments, Paphos, Cyprus The residence features gardens,…
€990,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with a panoramic view close to a beach and a golf course, Paphos, Cyprus We offer vi…
€472,500
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 181 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of modern villas close to a golf course, Paphos, Cyprus We offer villas with a pano…
€456,750
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Pafos, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with swimming pools in an elite suburb of Paphos, Lofos, Cyprus We offer villas with…
€1,42M
Penthouse 4 rooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Pafos, Cyprus
Penthouse 4 rooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 3
Gated residence with a swimming pool at 500 meters from the beach, Paphos, Cyprus We offer …
€650,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 4
Low-rise residence with a picturesque view in the heart of Paphos, Cyprus We offer apartmen…
€670,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 3
New residence with a swimming pool at 500 meters from the beach, Kato Paphos, Cyprus We off…
€550,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden in Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 15
Premium class residential complex and five-star hotel on the first line from the sea in the …
€850,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 4
Gated residence with a swimming pool near the beach, in the center of the tourist area of Pa…
€635,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with sea view, with terrace, with garden in Pafos, Cyprus
Penthouse 4 rooms with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury penthouses with roof-top gardens near the beach, Kato, Paphos, Cyprus We offer penth…
€670,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 4
Duplex apartments at 30 meters from the beach and near the center of Paphos, Cyprus We offe…
€1,47M
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 7
Residence with a swimming pool and lounge areas in the center of Paphos, Cyprus We offer ap…
€409,500
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Anavargos, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Anavargos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern residence with a parking close to the center of Paphos, Cyprus We offer luxury apart…
€273,000
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Pafos, Cyprus
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 3
Residence with a swimming pool close to a beach, in a prestigious area of Paphos, Cyprus Th…
€141,750
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious apartments in a gated residence, 600 meters from the beach, Paphos, Cyprus We offe…
€649,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive complex of villas with swimming pools at 300 meters from the beach, Paphos, Cyprus…
€700,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of two townhouses with swimming pools, Paphos, Cyprus We offer luxury townhouses wi…
€590,000
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Pafos, Cyprus
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 4
Low-rise residence with a swimming pool at 800 meters from the beach, Kato Paphos, Cyprus W…
€270,600
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 119 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern residence with a swimming pool at 450 meters from the beach, Kato Paphos, Cyprus We …
€545,000
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern residence with a swimming pool in the center of Paphos, Cyprus We offer luxury apart…
€385,000
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Pafos, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 197 m²
Number of floors 4
Residential complex near the sea, in the center of Paphos, Cyprus We offer villas with balc…
€630,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 4
Premium residence with swimming pools and gardens in the heart of Paphos, Cyprus We offer a…
€330,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with Pool, with solar battery in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with Pool, with solar battery
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 5
Modern residence with swimming pools, Paphos, Cyprus We offer apartments with a view of the…
€395,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 182 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury residence with picturesque views in the center of Paphos, Cyprus We offer a modern a…
€460,000
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Pafos, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 169 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive complex of villas at 200 meters from the sea, Paphos, Cyprus We offer villas with…
€574,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa with a swimming pool and a panoramic view near the sea, Paphos, Cyprus We offer a mod…
€480,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with first coastline in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with first coastline
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 149 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale apartment of 149 sq.m. In Paphos under construction. The apartment is located on th…
€395,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 149 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale under construction apartment of 149 sq.meters in Paphos. The apartment is situated …
€395,000
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms with sea view in Pafos, Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms with sea view
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 296 m²
Floor 1/4
€830,000
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms with sea view in Paphos, Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms with sea view
Paphos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 283 m²
Floor 1/4
€690,000

Properties features in Pafos, Cyprus

