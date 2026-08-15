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Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

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penthouses
58
studios
34
1 BHK
484
2 BHK
1080
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12 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Floor 2/4
BRAND NEW LUXURY DEVELOPMENT – KINGS SEA VIEW TOWER Kings Sea View Tower is an exclusive …
$660,012
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Developer
Stasis Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
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2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/4
BRAND NEW LUXURY DEVELOPMENT – KINGS SEA VIEW TOWER Kings Sea View Tower is an exclusive …
$694,328
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Developer
Stasis Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
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2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Floor 1/4
BRAND NEW LUXURY DEVELOPMENT – KINGS SEA VIEW TOWER Kings Sea View Tower is an exclusive …
$609,080
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Developer
Stasis Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
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2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Floor 1/4
BRAND NEW LUXURY DEVELOPMENT – KINGS SEA VIEW TOWER Kings Sea View Tower is an exclusive …
$728,645
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Developer
Stasis Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Telegram Write in Telegram
3 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas and townhouses with a panoramic view, Paphos, Cyprus We offer villas with…
$514,405
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Apartment 12 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Apartment 12 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 13
Bedrooms 12
Area 990 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury villa with a swimming pool and a helipad near the golf course, Kamares, Cyprus We of…
$12,14M
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TekceTekce
1 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 6
New gated residence with a business center and a restaurant in the heart of Paphos, Cyprus …
$388,546
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2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
Large residence with golf courses, a spa center and an equestrian club on the nature reserve…
$879,040
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3 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with green areas in a quiet neighborhood, Paphos, Cyprus We offer villas …
$520,451
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3 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of two townhouses with swimming pools, Paphos, Cyprus We offer luxury townhouses wi…
$650,564
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3 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 181 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of modern villas close to a golf course, Paphos, Cyprus We offer villas with a pano…
$503,635
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3 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with a panoramic view close to a beach and a golf course, Paphos, Cyprus We offer vi…
$497,812
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Properties features in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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