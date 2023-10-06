Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Pafos
  5. Apartments

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Pafos, Cyprus

penthouses
3
1 BHK
30
2 BHK
74
3 BHK
119
4 BHK
17
Apartment To archive
Clear all
9 properties total found
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with a panoramic view close to a beach and a golf course, Paphos, Cyprus We offer vi…
€472,500
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 181 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of modern villas close to a golf course, Paphos, Cyprus We offer villas with a pano…
€456,750
Penthouse 4 rooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Pafos, Cyprus
Penthouse 4 rooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 3
Gated residence with a swimming pool at 500 meters from the beach, Paphos, Cyprus We offer …
€650,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of two townhouses with swimming pools, Paphos, Cyprus We offer luxury townhouses wi…
€590,000
9 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Pafos, Cyprus
9 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 13
Area 990 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury villa with a swimming pool and a helipad near the golf course, Kamares, Cyprus We of…
€11,52M
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 2
Large residence with golf courses, a spa center and an equestrian club on the nature reserve…
€845,000
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 153 sq.m. In Paphos. The apartment is located on the ground floor and …
€1,33M
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 107 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 107 sq.m. In Paphos. The apartment is located on the third floor and c…
€315,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 107 sq.meters in Paphos. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. c…
€315,000

Properties features in Pafos, Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir