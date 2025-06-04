Show property on map Show properties list
Warehouses for sale in Nicosia, Cyprus

52 properties total found
Warehouse 2 850 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Warehouse 2 850 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 2 850 m²
The property is a two-storey warehouse industrial facility on lease in the Strovolos area. I…
$915,443
Leave a request
Warehouse 2 675 m² in Kokkinotrimithia, Cyprus
Warehouse 2 675 m²
Kokkinotrimithia, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 4
Area 2 675 m²
Two leasehold industrial warehouses in Kokkinotrimithia. It comprises a building in the west…
$1,40M
Leave a request
Warehouse 2 545 m² in Latsia, Cyprus
Warehouse 2 545 m²
Latsia, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 6
Area 2 545 m²
A vacant property on a well proportioned site extending to about 10.638 sq.m. (105m wide x 1…
$3,14M
Leave a request
Warehouse 1 800 m² in Tseri, Cyprus
Warehouse 1 800 m²
Tseri, Cyprus
Area 1 800 m²
For Sale warehouse in Tseri with easy access to the motorway. 1800sqm cover area
$1,60M
Leave a request
Warehouse 1 125 m² in Paliometocho, Cyprus
Warehouse 1 125 m²
Paliometocho, Cyprus
Area 1 125 m²
? Exciting Investment Opportunity! ? Unlock the potential of a prime freehold industrial wa…
$745,438
Leave a request
Warehouse 4 800 m² in Ergates, Cyprus
Warehouse 4 800 m²
Ergates, Cyprus
Area 4 800 m²
This substantial property comprises a sizable leasehold industrial warehouse situated in the…
$1,53M
Leave a request
Warehouse 2 390 m² in Nisou, Cyprus
Warehouse 2 390 m²
Nisou, Cyprus
Area 2 390 m²
Perfect Cold Storage Warehouse located in Latsia area, Nicosia and enjoys easy access to the…
$6,21M
Leave a request
Warehouse 2 390 m² in Pera Chorio, Cyprus
Warehouse 2 390 m²
Pera Chorio, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 4
Area 2 390 m²
A warehouse in the Nisou industrial area, Nicosia. It comprises of the following areas:- Man…
$6,19M
Leave a request
Warehouse 1 200 m² in Dali, Cyprus
Warehouse 1 200 m²
Dali, Cyprus
Area 1 200 m²
For Sale warehouse in Dali with easy access to the motorway. 1200sqm Covered Area the 200sq…
$1,53M
Leave a request
Warehouse 3 600 m² in Latsia, Cyprus
Warehouse 3 600 m²
Latsia, Cyprus
Area 3 600 m²
This warehouse located in Latsia area with easy access to the motorway. Description: The gr…
$4,35M
Leave a request
Warehouse 7 400 m² in Dali, Cyprus
Warehouse 7 400 m²
Dali, Cyprus
Area 7 400 m²
New in The market! Warehouse within the industrial area of Dali, Nicosia with easy access t…
$5,78M
Leave a request
Warehouse 1 075 m² in Yeri, Cyprus
Warehouse 1 075 m²
Yeri, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 075 m²
An industrial warehouse in Geri. It is located within Geri’s industrial area. The warehouse …
$781,740
Leave a request
Warehouse 10 000 m² in Dali, Cyprus
Warehouse 10 000 m²
Dali, Cyprus
Area 10 000 m²
This new industrial warehouse is situated in a prime location within Dali area, boasting exc…
$14,17M
Leave a request
Warehouse 1 500 m² in Nisou, Cyprus
Warehouse 1 500 m²
Nisou, Cyprus
Area 1 500 m²
Industrial warehouse within the industrial area of Dali-Nisou. It is situated close to all n…
$1,64M
Leave a request
Warehouse 4 770 m² in Latsia, Cyprus
Warehouse 4 770 m²
Latsia, Cyprus
Area 4 770 m²
Used Warehouse within the industrial area of Latsia-Dali. It is situated close to all neces…
$5,12M
Leave a request
Warehouse 288 m² in Tseri, Cyprus
Warehouse 288 m²
Tseri, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 4
Area 288 m²
An industrial warehouse in Tseri. The building has a covered area of 288 sq.m. It is built w…
$792,598
Leave a request
Warehouse 531 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Warehouse 531 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 531 m²
Industrial warehouse in a lively and purely industrial location in Kaimakli, in Nicosia Dist…
$542,875
Leave a request
Warehouse in Nicosia, Cyprus
Warehouse
Nicosia, Cyprus
The property is in Kaimakli light industrial area, Nicosia.It has a land area of 7,479sqm. F…
$1,28M
Leave a request
Warehouse 4 800 m² in Ergates, Cyprus
Warehouse 4 800 m²
Ergates, Cyprus
Area 4 800 m²
This  is a sizable leasehold industrial warehouse in the Ergates industrial area, Nicosia. …
$1,87M
Leave a request
Warehouse 2 000 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Warehouse 2 000 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 2 000 m²
A large industrial warehouse for sale in Palouriotissa. The property is located close to a p…
$1,52M
Leave a request
Warehouse 2 850 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Warehouse 2 850 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 8
Area 2 850 m²
A two-storey leasehold industrial warehouse in Strovolos. The warehouse consists of a ground…
$1,02M
Leave a request
Warehouse 3 270 m² in Potamia, Cyprus
Warehouse 3 270 m²
Potamia, Cyprus
Area 3 270 m²
A two storeys, high spec, industrial warehouse, located in Panagia, Nicosia.The property con…
$4,49M
Leave a request
Warehouse 308 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Warehouse 308 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 308 m²
Industrial warehouse in a lively and purely industrial location in Kaimakli, in Nicosia Dist…
$314,868
Leave a request
Warehouse 1 600 m² in Dali, Cyprus
Warehouse 1 600 m²
Dali, Cyprus
Area 1 600 m²
This asset is a 1/2 share of an industrial plot. The share of the plot contains an industria…
$1,12M
Leave a request
Warehouse 890 m² in Orounta, Cyprus
Warehouse 890 m²
Orounta, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 4
Area 890 m²
A warehouse unit in Orounta. The warehouse is a two floor building which consists of a house…
$367,027
Leave a request
Warehouse 3 167 m² in Kokkinotrimithia, Cyprus
Warehouse 3 167 m²
Kokkinotrimithia, Cyprus
Area 3 167 m²
Warehouse located in Kokkinotrimithia area close to many amenities and services. The wareho…
$2,51M
Leave a request
Warehouse 510 m² in Latsia, Cyprus
Warehouse 510 m²
Latsia, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 2
Area 510 m²
An industrial warehouse in Latsia. It has an internal area of 400 sq.m. and a mezzanine of 1…
$387,613
Leave a request
Warehouse 1 600 m² in Dali, Cyprus
Warehouse 1 600 m²
Dali, Cyprus
Area 1 600 m²
Used Warehouse within the industrial area of Dali in Nicosia. It is situated close to all n…
$1,12M
Leave a request
Warehouse 1 863 m² in Dali, Cyprus
Warehouse 1 863 m²
Dali, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 863 m²
An industrial warehouse with offices and a shop in Dali, Nicosia. It comprises of the follow…
$2,11M
Leave a request
Warehouse 626 m² in Ergates, Cyprus
Warehouse 626 m²
Ergates, Cyprus
Area 626 m²
A leasehold industrial workshop in the Ergates industrial area, Nicosia.It has an area of 62…
$412,074
Leave a request

