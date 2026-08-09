Offices for Sale in Nicosia, Cyprus

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Offices in Nicosia, Cyprus

;
Nicosia
19
Strovolos
5
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29 properties total found
Office 303 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Office 303 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 303 m²
An office in Agios Demetrios. The office is located on the first floor and occupies the enti…
$702,377
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Office 223 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 223 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 223 m²
A 7-story building situated in the city center. The building comprises of seven floors of of…
$815,069
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Office 239 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 239 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 239 m²
An office on the sixth floor of acommercial building in Trypiotis, Nicosia. It has an area o…
$1,07M
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TekceTekce
Office 211 m² in Spilia, Cyprus
Office 211 m²
Spilia, Cyprus
Area 211 m²
Two offices on the 3rd floor of a 6-storey building in Agios Antonios.  The building compris…
$371,846
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Office 1 162 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 1 162 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 1 162 m²
Shop on the ground floor of a building in a Complex in Kaimakli, Nicosia.It comprises of a g…
$1,07M
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Office 254 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 254 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 254 m²
The property concerns a whole floor located on the 9th floor of a mixed-use building in Tryp…
$666,963
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Office 156 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 156 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 156 m²
A 7-story building situated in the city center. The building comprises of seven floors of of…
$585,816
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Office 650 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Office 650 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 650 m²
Modern and spacious office space of 200sqm, in a fantastic location on Stavrou Avenue. This …
$2,72M
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Office 87 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Office 87 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 87 m²
Offices for sale in a commercial building, in a very desirable location in the commercial he…
$359,452
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Office 235 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 235 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 235 m²
An office on the fifth floor of a commercial building in Trypiotis, Nicosia. It has an area …
$1,06M
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Office 336 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 336 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 336 m²
Whole-floor two-level office consisting of a ground-floor retail unit and a mezzanine on a m…
$347,198
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Office 249 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 249 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 249 m²
An office on the eight floor of acommercial building in Trypiotis, Nicosia. It has an area o…
$1,36M
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Office 358 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 358 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 358 m²
An office for sale in Agioi Omologites, Nicosia. The office consists of an open office area …
$469,235
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Office 116 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Office 116 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 116 m²
Offices for sale in a commercial building, in a very desirable location in the commercial he…
$479,269
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Office 103 m² in Latsia, Cyprus
Office 103 m²
Latsia, Cyprus
Area 103 m²
Modern project is located in one of the most privileged areas in Latsia near the shopping ce…
$284,576
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Office in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office
Nicosia, Cyprus
Floor 10
Located in the Trypiotis quarter, in the heart of Nicosia’s business centre, this property o…
$621,386
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office 200 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 200 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 200 m²
The office is situated at Nicosia- Aglantzia area, facing Larnakas Avenue. It’s near city ce…
$460,381
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Office 152 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 152 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 152 m²
A 7-story building situated in the city center. The building comprises of seven floors of of…
$500,081
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Office 244 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 244 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 244 m²
An office on the seventh floor of acommercial building in Trypiotis, Nicosia. It has an area…
$1,10M
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Office 401 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 401 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 401 m²
Two-storey office spaces situated on the first and second floors of a mixed use building in …
$464,230
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Office in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office
Nicosia, Cyprus
Floor 11
Located in the Trypiotis quarter, in the heart of Nicosia’s business centre, this office occ…
$667,844
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office 209 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 209 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 209 m²
A 7-story building situated in the city center. The building comprises of seven floors of of…
$703,261
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Office 2 210 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Office 2 210 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 2 210 m²
Twelve office units with a total area of 2.210 sqm, a 27-year old commercial building locate…
$4,04M
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Office in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office
Nicosia, Cyprus
Floor 1
Located in the Trypiotis quarter, in the heart of Nicosia’s business centre, this first-floo…
$406,514
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office 1 722 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 1 722 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 1 722 m²
Number of floors 4
An exceptional investment opportunity is an entire commercial building located in Agios Dome…
$6,36M
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Office 103 m² in Latsia, Cyprus
Office 103 m²
Latsia, Cyprus
Area 103 m²
Modern project is located in one of the most privileged areas in Latsia near the shopping ce…
$273,101
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Office 1 200 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 1 200 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 1 200 m²
Prime location excellent Views Finest Quality The Location The Nicosia Forum is situated at …
$2,60M
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Office 128 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 128 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 128 m²
An office on the first floor in Strovolos.It has an area of 118 sq.m. comprising of an open …
$295,116
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Office 249 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 249 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 249 m²
Office on the most popular street in the Nicosia is now available for Sale in City Center. I…
$590,232
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