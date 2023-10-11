Show property on map Show properties list
Shops for sale in Nicosia, Cyprus

4 properties total found
Shop in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
The spacious shops on the ground level with their double height glass windows are perfect sh…
€2,00M
Shop with rent in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop with rent
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Ground floor shop with mezzanine level and basement, in a central location, in Nicosia Munic…
Price on request
Shop in Mitsero, Cyprus
Shop
Mitsero, Cyprus
A commercial space formerly used as a restaurant in Mitsero, Nicosia.The main building has a…
Price on request
Shop in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
A commercial space formerly used as a restaurant in Makedonitissa, Nicosia.It comprises of a…
Price on request
