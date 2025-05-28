Show property on map Show properties list
Real Estate for Investments in Nicosia, Cyprus

Nicosia
28
Strovolos
32
Lakatameia
3
Aglangia
4
113 properties total found
Investment 2 329 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 2 329 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 2 329 m²
Investment opportunity in the capital of Nicosia. A residential building  in the heart of N…
$3,27M
Investment 997 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 997 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 997 m²
This building is situated close to a plethora of amenities and services such as shops, schoo…
$1,20M
Investment 1 222 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 1 222 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 1 222 m²
Introducing an unparalleled opportunity to own a piece of sophistication in the vibrant hear…
$2,72M
Investment 2 754 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 2 754 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 2 754 m²
The commercial building  located into Nicosia City Center. The subject area is mainly chara…
$14,77M
Investment 1 085 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Investment 1 085 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 1 085 m²
This is a unique opportunity for those who dealing in Medical Services. Private small Health…
Price on request
Investment 576 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Investment 576 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 576 m²
This Residential building located in Strovolos area close to all amenities. Each floor cons…
$2,18M
Investment in Strovolos, Cyprus
Investment
Strovolos, Cyprus
This is a prime location land located in Strovolos near Nuevo Campo with easy access to the …
$2,07M
Investment 1 200 m² in Latsia, Cyprus
Investment 1 200 m²
Latsia, Cyprus
Area 1 200 m²
An incomplete building located  in Latsia area with built area of 1,200 sqm and land area of…
$964,493
Investment 3 293 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 3 293 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 3 293 m²
This building located in Agioi Omologites close to city center and all amenities like banks,…
$16,35M
Investment 1 732 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 1 732 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 1 732 m²
The asset is a Commercial mixed-use building in Egkomi Municipality, Nicosia District. The a…
$1,94M
Investment 1 516 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 1 516 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 1 516 m²
This new structure comprises five levels and three basements. On the ground floor, we have p…
$4,38M
Investment 605 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Investment 605 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 605 m²
This commercial building located in Strovolos area close to all amenities. The property con…
$1,39M
Investment 1 204 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 1 204 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 204 m²
A two storey mixed-use building in Aglantzia. It owns a prime location with high visibility …
$2,59M
Investment 192 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 192 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 192 m²
This property is a mixed-use building located within Nicosia’s old city walls. The building…
$232,132
Investment 132 m² in Nicosia District, Cyprus
Investment 132 m²
Nicosia District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 132 m²
This modern property is located in the beautiful area of Cavo Greko in a high end gated comp…
$403,234
Investment 879 m² in Lakatameia, Cyprus
Investment 879 m²
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Area 879 m²
7 apartments of 2 bebdrooms , 2 apartment of 1 bedrooms and 1 apartment of 3 bedrooms locate…
$1,19M
Investment 1 830 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Investment 1 830 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 1 830 m²
A three-storey commercial building located in Strovolos. The building has a basement with a…
$1,50M
Investment 10 000 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 10 000 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 10 000 m²
High-End Office Tower for Sale in Cyprus Capital's Bussines centre! Situated near all head o…
$30,49M
Investment 2 245 m² in Nicosia District, Cyprus
Investment 2 245 m²
Nicosia District, Cyprus
Area 2 245 m²
Luxury Commercial Building located in a Prime location of Nicosia, The property is rented to…
$8,87M
Investment 18 000 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Investment 18 000 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 18 000 m²
This strategically located building is close proximity to the roundabout junction at the ent…
$38,14M
Investment 400 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 400 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 400 m²
Residential building is now available for sale in Engomi Area near University of Nicosia and…
$1,61M
Investment 2 550 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 2 550 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 2 550 m²
Attractive investment opportunity! The student residence project is a four-story modern buil…
$5,16M
Investment 6 800 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 6 800 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 6 800 m²
20-level office complex with panoramic views from all floors is now available for sale. The…
Price on request
Investment 715 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Investment 715 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 715 m²
Commercial building in an excellent location in Strovolos, which is considered one of the bu…
$2,02M
Investment 559 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 559 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 4
Area 559 m²
A mixed-use building in Agioi Omologites. It is build within a land area of 722sqm with a ro…
$971,541
Investment 853 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 853 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 9
Area 853 m²
A four-storey mixed-use building with basement in Agioi Omologites, Nicosia. The building co…
$1,36M
Investment 600 m² in Yeri, Cyprus
Investment 600 m²
Yeri, Cyprus
Area 600 m²
Residential building is now available for sale in Geri Area close to all amenities. The ass…
Price on request
Investment 500 m² in Nicosia District, Cyprus
Investment 500 m²
Nicosia District, Cyprus
Area 500 m²
Two-storey house with swimming pool as well as a restaurant in Palaichori Oreini village in …
$392,885
Investment 2 063 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Investment 2 063 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 2 063 m²
Luxurious Building located in Strovolos Area close to all amenities and services. Type:    …
Price on request
Investment in Latsia, Cyprus
Investment
Latsia, Cyprus
Beautiful plots in a quite area of Latsia where the building density is low. suitable for t…
$155,229
