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Mountain View Houses for Sale in Limassol Municipality, Cyprus

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Tserkezoi Municipality
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1 property total found
6 bedroom house in Limassol, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 550 m²
A luxury villa located in Agia Fyla, one of the finest areas of Limassol with mountain and …
$1,54M
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Property types in Limassol Municipality

villas
cottages
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Limassol Municipality, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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