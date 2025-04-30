Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garden for sale in Limassol Municipality, Cyprus

12 properties total found
Cottage 4 rooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 198 m²
Four bedroom detached house under construction for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol provi…
$679,887
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 5 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 430 m²
Five bedroom luxury villa under construction, with basement, for sale in Agios Athanasios - …
$1,50M
Leave a request
3 room cottage in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 161 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in Ipsoupoli - Limassol province,…
$294,951
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 319 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to the sea, in the heart of Lima…
$1,47M
Leave a request
Cottage 4 rooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 201 m²
For sale a four bedroom detached house in Pano Deftera - Nicosia province, with 201 sq.m. in…
$295,291
Leave a request
Cottage 4 rooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 177 m²
$291,970
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Limassol, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 248 m²
This Masterpiece project located few minutes away of city center of Limassol, developed with…
$2,20M
Leave a request
3 room cottage in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 176 m²
Three bedroom luxury detached house for sale in Ekali - Limassol District, with 176 sq.m. co…
$375,370
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 193 m²
Under construction three bedroom luxury villa for sale in Kapparis area - Famagusta province…
$678,696
Leave a request
Cottage 4 rooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 178 m²
Four bedroom detached house under construction for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol provi…
$564,906
Leave a request
3 room cottage in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 187 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in Ipsoupoli - Limassol province,…
$295,291
Leave a request
Cottage 4 rooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 208 m²
For sale a four bedroom detached house in Pano Deftera - Nicosia province, with 208 sq.m. in…
$293,553
Leave a request

