Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Limassol Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Limassol Municipality, Cyprus

Limassol
14
House Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
Cottage 4 rooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 198 m²
Four bedroom detached house under construction for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol provi…
$679,887
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 5 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 430 m²
Five bedroom luxury villa under construction, with basement, for sale in Agios Athanasios - …
$1,50M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Limassol, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 511 m²
Enjoy living on the sea in a private luxury home with unimpeded views of the Marina and the …
$10,46M
Leave a request
3 room cottage in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 176 m²
Three bedroom luxury detached house for sale in Ekali - Limassol District, with 176 sq.m. co…
$375,370
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 239 m²
Enjoy living on the sea in a private luxury home with unimpeded views of the Marina and the …
$4,25M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Limassol Municipality

villas
cottages
duplexes

Properties features in Limassol Municipality, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go