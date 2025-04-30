Show property on map Show properties list
Duplexes for Sale in Limassol Municipality, Cyprus

5 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 246 m²
Floor 31/32
Luxury apartment for sale in Limassol, Neapolis district - the center of the tourist zone. T…
$5,93M
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 239 m²
This residential complex - is the first superyacht Marina in Cyprus and is currently the 5th…
$5,60M
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 246 m²
Exclusively occupying levels 31 to 34, our three and four-bed duplex homes offer remarkably …
$6,15M
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 245 m²
This residential complex - is the first superyacht Marina in Cyprus and is currently the 5th…
$6,70M
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 327 m²
Floor 3/4
Welcome to this luxurious five-bedroom, three-story apartment nestled in the prestigious Nea…
$2,52M
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
