Realting.com
Cyprus
Residential
Limassol
Cottages
Cottages for sale in Limassol, Cyprus
26 properties total found
3 room cottage with swimming pool, with garden, with water system
Limassol, Cyprus
3
157 m²
Used three bedroom independent house for sale in the province of Pernera - Famagusta. The ho…
€450,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden
Parekklisia, Cyprus
4
200 m²
For sale a new detached four bedroom house in Agios Silas - Limassol province, with 200 sq.m…
€440,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with park, with parking covered, with title deed
Limassol, Cyprus
3
148 m²
Unfinished detached resale house three bedroom in the center of Deryneias - Famagusta provin…
€370,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden
Limassol, Cyprus
4
210 m²
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom house in Agios Athanasios - Limassol pro…
€450,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
4
350 m²
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom house in Agios Tychonas - Limassol provi…
€950,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden
Limassol, Cyprus
3
218 m²
Luxury three bedroom detached house for sale in Strovolos - Nicosia province, with 218 sq.m.…
€465,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden
Limassol, Cyprus
4
178 m²
Four bedroom detached house under construction for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol provi…
€570,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden
Limassol, Cyprus
3
144 m²
Three bedroom detached house under construction for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol prov…
€520,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden
Limassol, Cyprus
4
183 m²
Four bedroom detached house under construction for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol provi…
€570,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden
Limassol, Cyprus
4
183 m²
Four bedroom detached house under construction for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol provi…
€570,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden
Limassol, Cyprus
4
227 m²
For sale a detached four bedroom house in Agios Athanasios - Limassol province, with 227 sq.…
€450,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
3
154 m²
For sale three bedroom resale detached house in Protaras - Famagusta province. The house con…
€600,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden
Limassol, Cyprus
3
184 m²
For sale a detached three bedroom house with roof garden, in Pegeia - Paphos province, with …
€450,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden
Limassol, Cyprus
4
210 m²
For sale a detached four bedroom house, in Cloraka - Paphos province, with 210 sq.m. covered…
€430,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
3
224 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in Germasogia - Limassol province…
€710,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
3
210 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in Germasogia - Limassol province…
€680,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
4
250 m²
For sale a detached four bedroom house in Platres - Limassol province, with 250 sq.m. covere…
€950,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with water system, with storage room
Limassol, Cyprus
3
127 m²
For sale under construction a semi-detached three bedroom house in Geri - Nicosia province, …
€206,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden
Limassol, Cyprus
3
161 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in Fasoula - Limassol province, w…
€420,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 rooms with yard, with garden, with central heating
Limassol, Cyprus
4
420 m²
For sale four bedroom resale detached house in Agia Napa - Famagusta province. The house con…
€900,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with garden, with water system
Limassol, Cyprus
3
151 m²
For sale under construction a semi-detached three bedroom house in Tseri - Nicosia province,…
€215,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with yard, with basement
Limassol, Cyprus
3
153 m²
Independent used three-bedroom house for sale in the Holy Trinity - Famagusta province. The …
€465,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden
Limassol, Cyprus
3
176 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house, in Konia - Paphos province, with…
€440,500
Recommend
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden
Limassol, Cyprus
3
176 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house, in Konia - Paphos province, with…
€440,500
Recommend
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Limassol, Cyprus
1
320 m²
1
House at Ekali areaCovered area: 320 sq.mPlot : 521sq.mBedrooms : 4 + maids room3 bathrooms1…
€650,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Limassol, Cyprus
6
2
300 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€850,000
Recommend
