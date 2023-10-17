Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Limassol
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Limassol, Cyprus

Cottage To archive
Clear all
26 properties total found
3 room cottage with swimming pool, with garden, with water system in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room cottage with swimming pool, with garden, with water system
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 157 m²
Used three bedroom independent house for sale in the province of Pernera - Famagusta. The ho…
€450,000
Cottage 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden in Parekklisia, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
For sale a new detached four bedroom house in Agios Silas - Limassol province, with 200 sq.m…
€440,000
3 room cottage with park, with parking covered, with title deed in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room cottage with park, with parking covered, with title deed
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 148 m²
Unfinished detached resale house three bedroom in the center of Deryneias - Famagusta provin…
€370,000
Cottage 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden in Limassol, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 210 m²
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom house in Agios Athanasios - Limassol pro…
€450,000
Cottage 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 350 m²
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom house in Agios Tychonas - Limassol provi…
€950,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 218 m²
Luxury three bedroom detached house for sale in Strovolos - Nicosia province, with 218 sq.m.…
€465,000
Cottage 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden in Limassol, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 178 m²
Four bedroom detached house under construction for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol provi…
€570,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 144 m²
Three bedroom detached house under construction for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol prov…
€520,000
Cottage 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden in Limassol, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 183 m²
Four bedroom detached house under construction for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol provi…
€570,000
Cottage 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden in Limassol, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 183 m²
Four bedroom detached house under construction for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol provi…
€570,000
Cottage 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden in Limassol, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 227 m²
For sale a detached four bedroom house in Agios Athanasios - Limassol province, with 227 sq.…
€450,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 154 m²
For sale three bedroom resale detached house in Protaras - Famagusta province. The house con…
€600,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 184 m²
For sale a detached three bedroom house with roof garden, in Pegeia - Paphos province, with …
€450,000
Cottage 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden in Limassol, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 210 m²
For sale a detached four bedroom house, in Cloraka - Paphos province, with 210 sq.m. covered…
€430,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 224 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in Germasogia - Limassol province…
€710,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 210 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in Germasogia - Limassol province…
€680,000
Cottage 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 250 m²
For sale a detached four bedroom house in Platres - Limassol province, with 250 sq.m. covere…
€950,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with water system, with storage room in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with water system, with storage room
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 127 m²
For sale under construction a semi-detached three bedroom house in Geri - Nicosia province, …
€206,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 161 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in Fasoula - Limassol province, w…
€420,000
Cottage 4 rooms with yard, with garden, with central heating in Limassol, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms with yard, with garden, with central heating
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 420 m²
For sale four bedroom resale detached house in Agia Napa - Famagusta province. The house con…
€900,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with garden, with water system in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with garden, with water system
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 151 m²
For sale under construction a semi-detached three bedroom house in Tseri - Nicosia province,…
€215,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with yard, with basement in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with yard, with basement
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 153 m²
Independent used three-bedroom house for sale in the Holy Trinity - Famagusta province. The …
€465,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 176 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house, in Konia - Paphos province, with…
€440,500
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 176 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house, in Konia - Paphos province, with…
€440,500
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Limassol, Cyprus
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
House at Ekali areaCovered area: 320 sq.mPlot : 521sq.mBedrooms : 4 + maids room3 bathrooms1…
€650,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Limassol, Cyprus
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€850,000

Properties features in Limassol, Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir