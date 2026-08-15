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Penthouses with pool for sale in Larnaca District, Cyprus

;
Larnaca
131
Aradippou
68
Oroklini
12
Kiti
3
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4 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Larnaca District, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 241 m²
Floor 3/4
Luxurious 3-bedroom penthouse in Breeze Residence, Block B, Livadia, Larnaca, Cyprus. Off-pl…
$431,211
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Larnaca District, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Floor 3/4
Luxurious 3-bedroom penthouse in Breeze Residence, Block A, Livadia, Larnaca, Cyprus. Off-pl…
$465,254
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Larnaca District, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 3/4
Experience spacious and secure coastal living in this beautifully designed two-bedroom, two-…
$323,408
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Floor 3/3
Located in the desirable Krasas neighbourhood of Larnaca, this unique residential complex of…
$363,996
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Properties features in Larnaca District, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
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