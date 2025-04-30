Show property on map Show properties list
Penthouses Terraced for sale in Larnaca District, Cyprus

11 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 5
Low-rise residence near the beach and the promenade, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer apartments an…
$514,941
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 2
New low-rise residence in the prestigious area of Aradippou, Cyprus We offer apartments wit…
$234,064
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 3
New low-rise residence in the center of Larnaca, Cyprus We offer apartments with balconies,…
$197,654
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 3
Full-floor apartments in a new residence, in a prestigious area, near the beach, Larnaca, Cy…
$377,623
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 5
New low-rise residence with a parking, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer apartments with terraces. T…
$364,099
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 6
Luxury residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view at 80 meters from the beach, Larn…
$780,213
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 4
New residence in the center of Larnaca, Cyprus We offer apartments with balconies. The pent…
$395,308
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Larnaca District, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 2
New low-rise residence in the prestigious area of Livadia, Cyprus We offer apartments with …
$234,064
Leave a request
Penthouse 6 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 6 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Area 401 m²
Number of floors 6
Modern residence with a swimming pool in the center of Larnaca, Cyprus We offer a luxury du…
$1,58M
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 3
New luxury residence with a parking, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer apartments with parking space…
$280,392
Leave a request
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 6
New residence with a parking near the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer apartments with parki…
$842,856
Leave a request

