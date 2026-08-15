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Mountain View Penthouses for Sale in Larnaca District, Cyprus

;
Larnaca
131
Aradippou
68
Oroklini
12
Kiti
3
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2 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 129 m²
Floor 3/3
Located in the desirable Krasas neighbourhood of Larnaca, this unique residential complex of…
$343,196
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Floor 3/3
Located in the desirable Krasas neighbourhood of Larnaca, this unique residential complex of…
$363,996
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Properties features in Larnaca District, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
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