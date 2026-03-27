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Mountain View Houses for Sale in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus

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Villa 5 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 973 m²
Discover an exclusive collection of luxurious three-level villas nestled on expansive 955-11…
$5,20M
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
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Properties features in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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