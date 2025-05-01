Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Demos Agiou Athanasiou
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus

villas
21
House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 3 rooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 151 m²
Under construction three bedroom two storey luxury villa for sale in Agia Thekla - Famagusta…
$464,923
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 5 rooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 258 m²
Five bedroom luxury villa under construction for sale in Agios Tychonas - Limassol province,…
$1,57M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go