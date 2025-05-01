Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments Terraced for sale in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus

16 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 5
New residence with a swimming pool and a roof-top garden, Ayios Athanasios, Cyprus The resi…
$572,156
1 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 3
New residential complex with swimming pools and a view of the sea, Agios Athanasios, Cyprus …
$411,744
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 3
Residence with a parking at 950 meters from the sea, Agios Athanasios, Cyprus We offer apar…
$978,113
3 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 5
Residential complex with spacious terraces, close to business centre and beach, Agios Athana…
$579,463
1 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 3
Exclusive residence with a panoramic view in a prestigious area, Agios Athanasios, Cyprus W…
$236,144
1 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 4
Gated low-rise residence with picturesque views, Agios Athanasios, Cyprus We offer apartmen…
$260,071
2 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 3
New residence with a parking in the prestigious area of Agios Athanasios, Cyprus We offer t…
$423,849
2 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 5
New luxury residence with a view of the sea, Ayios Athanasios, Cyprus We offer sea view apa…
$284,464
2 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 3
Gated residence with a swimming pool at 650 meters from the sea, Agios Athanasios, Cyprus W…
$644,976
3 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 119 m²
Number of floors 5
New residence with a gym close to the beach and the town center, Agios Athanasios, Cyprus W…
$603,365
2 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 5
New luxury residence with a swimming pool and conference rooms, Limassol, Cyprus The modern…
$426,516
3 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 3
New residence with a gym in a popular area, Agios Athanasios, Cyrpus We offer spacious prem…
$618,969
1 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 4
New complex of villas and apartments with an underground parking close to the center of Lima…
$262,620
2 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 3
New complex of villas with a swimming pool at 500 meters from the beach, Agios Athanasios, C…
$674,936
3 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 257 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern residence with a parking, Ayios Athanasios, Cyprus We offer apartments with a panora…
$1,15M
1 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 3
Residence with a swimming pool and a view of the coast, Agios Athanasios, Cyprus We offer a…
$256,950
