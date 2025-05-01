Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garden for sale in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus

8 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 5
New residence with a swimming pool and a roof-top garden, Ayios Athanasios, Cyprus The resi…
$572,156
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 3
New residential complex with swimming pools and a view of the sea, Agios Athanasios, Cyprus …
$411,744
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 5
Residential complex with spacious terraces, close to business centre and beach, Agios Athana…
$579,463
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 3
Exclusive residence with a panoramic view in a prestigious area, Agios Athanasios, Cyprus W…
$236,144
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 244 m²
For sale under construction penthouse three-bedroom apartment in Strovolos - Nicosia provinc…
$440,435
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 4
Gated low-rise residence with picturesque views, Agios Athanasios, Cyprus We offer apartmen…
$260,071
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 5
New luxury residence with a swimming pool and conference rooms, Limassol, Cyprus The modern…
$426,516
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 3
New complex of villas with a swimming pool at 500 meters from the beach, Agios Athanasios, C…
$674,936
Leave a request

