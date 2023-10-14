Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus

3 room apartment with sea view, with garden in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with garden
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 197 m²
iHome is a new high-rise complex of Luxury apartments in the Muttayaka area of Limassol, 250…
€2,50M
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 187 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 187 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor.…
€400,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
1 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
Modern residential project, consisting of 3 five-level apartment blocks, located in the city…
€489,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 233 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction apartment of 233 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€950,000

