Seaview Apartments for Sale in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus

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Seafront apartments in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus

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penthouses
92
studios
16
1 BHK
252
2 BHK
848
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67 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
An exceptional opportunity to own a brand-new one-bedroom apartment in one of Limassol’s mos…
$452,128
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2 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Experience luxury living in this exceptional 2-bedroom top-floor apartment, featuring a priv…
$559,581
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2 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
The project boasts an impressive 7 floors, housing a total 26 elegantly designed apartments,…
$583,583
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TekceTekce
2 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Experience modern living in this beautifully designed 2-bedroom apartment, situated on the 2…
$490,354
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2 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
The project boasts an impressive 7 floors, housing a total 26 elegantly designed apartments,…
$598,709
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Experience sleek, contemporary living in one of Limassol’s most strategic and vibrant locati…
$455,741
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2 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Discover this premium under-construction 2-bedroom apartment in the highly sought-after Agio…
$989,343
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1 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
An exceptional opportunity to own a brand-new one-bedroom apartment in one of Limassol’s mos…
$475,314
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2 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
The project boasts an impressive 7 floors, housing a total 26 elegantly designed apartments,…
$808,559
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
The project boasts an impressive 7 floors, housing a total 26 elegantly designed apartments,…
$573,707
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4 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 496 m²
Unfinished luxury villa in Agios Athanasios, boasting 3 floors, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, and…
$1,50M
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2 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Introducing a stunning 2-bedroom apartment located on the 1st floor of a contemporary develo…
$507,661
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2 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Presenting a rare opportunity to own a luxurious 2-bedroom penthouse , ideally located in th…
$554,209
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3 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 129 m²
The project boasts an impressive 7 floors, housing a total 26 elegantly designed apartments,…
$1,34M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
An exceptional opportunity to own a brand-new one-bedroom apartment in one of Limassol’s mos…
$454,148
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 184 m²
Elevate your lifestyle with this stunning 2-bedroom penthouse located on the 3rd floor of a…
$559,271
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 136 m²
Experience the pinnacle of modern luxury living in this exclusive 3-bedroom top-floor apartm…
$876,869
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Presenting a rare opportunity to own a luxurious 2-bedroom penthouse , ideally located in th…
$554,209
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
For sale is a modern one-bedroom apartment in the desirable Agios Athanasios Tourist Area. T…
$472,452
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2 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Discover a premier private estate in Limassol’s sought-after Panthea Area. This exquisite de…
$553,115
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Discover unparalleled luxury and modern living at a new residential complex, located in the …
$426,938
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2 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
The project boasts an impressive 7 floors, housing a total 26 elegantly designed apartments,…
$807,651
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 184 m²
Elevate your lifestyle with this stunning 2-bedroom penthouse located on the 3rd floor of a…
$559,271
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Discover a premier private estate in Limassol’s sought-after Panthea Area. This exquisite de…
$553,115
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 136 m²
Experience the pinnacle of modern luxury living in this exclusive 3-bedroom top-floor apartm…
$876,869
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
An exceptional opportunity to own a brand-new one-bedroom apartment in one of Limassol’s mos…
$477,438
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Introducing a stunning 2-bedroom apartment located on the 1st floor of a contemporary develo…
$507,661
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Experience modern living in this beautifully designed 2-bedroom apartment, situated on the 2…
$490,354
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Discover this premium under-construction 2-bedroom apartment in the highly sought-after Agio…
$998,584
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Discover modern luxury in this exceptional 2-bedroom top-floor apartment, ideally located in…
$524,968
Leave a request

Properties features in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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