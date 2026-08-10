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Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus

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penthouses
92
studios
16
1 BHK
252
2 BHK
848
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12 properties total found
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Situated in a peaceful cul-de-sac in the highly sought-after area of Agia Fyla, this spaciou…
$3,32M
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2 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Presenting a rare opportunity to own a luxurious 2-bedroom penthouse , ideally located in th…
$554,209
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2 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 184 m²
Elevate your lifestyle with this stunning 2-bedroom penthouse located on the 3rd floor of a…
$559,271
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2 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Presenting a rare opportunity to own a luxurious 2-bedroom penthouse , ideally located in th…
$554,209
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1 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
For sale is a modern one-bedroom apartment in the desirable Agios Athanasios Tourist Area. T…
$472,452
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2 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Discover unparalleled luxury and modern living at a new residential complex, located in the …
$426,938
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2 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 184 m²
Elevate your lifestyle with this stunning 2-bedroom penthouse located on the 3rd floor of a…
$559,271
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1 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
For sale is a modern apartment in the desirable Agios Athanasios - Tourist Area. This elegan…
$489,737
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2 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Discover unparalleled luxury and modern living at a new residential complex, located in the …
$426,938
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3 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 119 m²
Number of floors 5
New residence with a gym close to the beach and the town center, Agios Athanasios, Cyprus W…
$603,365
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1 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 4
Gated low-rise residence with picturesque views, Agios Athanasios, Cyprus We offer apartmen…
$260,071
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1 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 3
Exclusive residence with a panoramic view in a prestigious area, Agios Athanasios, Cyprus W…
$236,144
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Properties features in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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