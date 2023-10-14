Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Apartments for sale in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus

3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with floor heating in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with floor heating
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 126 m²
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol Province,…
€757,680
3 room apartment with swimming pool, with furnishings in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
3 room apartment with swimming pool, with furnishings
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction apartment of 170 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€1,22M
4 room apartment with swimming pool, with furnishings in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
4 room apartment with swimming pool, with furnishings
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 201 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction apartment of 201 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€1,43M
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 233 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction apartment of 233 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€950,000

