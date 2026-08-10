Pool Apartments for sale in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus

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Apartments with pool for sale in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus

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penthouses
92
studios
16
1 BHK
252
2 BHK
848
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6 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
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3 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
Floor 17/37
Rising high above the shimmering Mediterranean, this exquisite three-bedroom residence embod…
$3,57M
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John Taylor Cyprus
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4 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
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4 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Area 151 m²
Floor 3/4
Set on the prestigious hills of Agios Athanasios, this contemporary penthouse combines elega…
$2,64M
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John Taylor Cyprus
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2 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 2/4
The project Block 2R is situated in the tranquil hills of Germasogeia, Limassol, offering a …
$438,265
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John Taylor Cyprus
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 137 m²
Floor 5/37
Rising high above the shimmering Mediterranean, this exquisite three-bedroom residence captu…
$3,18M
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Agency
John Taylor Cyprus
Languages
English, Русский, Dutch
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3 room apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 212 m²
Three bedroom penthouse whole floor apartment for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province, wi…
$1,03M
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3 room apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 192 m²
$1,02M
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Properties features in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
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