  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Istria County
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Istria County, Croatia

Grad Pula
231
Grad Rovinj
114
Grad Porec
324
Grad Umag
139
1 251 property total found
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Opcina Svetvincenat, Croatia
TOP TOP
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Opcina Svetvincenat, Croatia
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 4 000 m²
ZMINJPrivate villa with 240m2 and pool – a real estate with 4,000m2 in the greenISTRIA – CRO…
$820,856
Villa 6 bedrooms in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Lux villa in Jadreski, Liznjan just 5 km from the sea!Total floorspace is 450 sq.m. Land plo…
$587,737
Villa 2 bedrooms in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
This modern villa in Svetvinčenat has a net usable area of 110 m² and sits on a beautiful 14…
$592,317
5 bedroom house in Motovun, Croatia
5 bedroom house
Motovun, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 357 m²
Location: Motovun Built: 2022 Motovun center: 6 km Sea: 21 km Airport distance: 95 km I…
$2,04M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
Beautiful villa with a swimming pool for sale, only 14 km away from the center of Porec and …
$915,513
Villa 5 rooms in Rojci, Croatia
Villa 5 rooms
Rojci, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 403 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13305 Kaštelir, urban villa with swimming pool, sauna and gym A beau…
$1,41M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
Villa of popular Istrian design in Višnjan, Porec region, with sea views!It belongs to a new…
$921,164
4 bedroom house in Motovun, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Motovun, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 435 m²
Perched on an idyllic hill above Motovun lies an exclusive designer villa that combines trad…
$2,67M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
10 km from Porec and the sea, in an extremely good location, there is this unique detached v…
Price on request
4 room house in Divsici, Croatia
4 room house
Divsici, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
I29112 Cetinići
$663,186
Villa 5 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 303 m²
Discover this newly built Mediterranean-style villa, complete with an infinity pool, private…
$991,709
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kadumi, Croatia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kadumi, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 242 m²
Poreč is a popular summer resort on the coast of the Istrian peninsula in western Croatia. I…
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 429 m²
The ninth wonder of Istria - outstanding modern luxury villa in Liznjan!Villa is positioned …
$1,53M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Modern new villa with sea view in Banjole gated secure condominium, mere 50 meters from the …
$1,09M
6 bedroom house in Opcina Medulin, Croatia
6 bedroom house
Opcina Medulin, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 349 m²
Location: Medulin Built: 2014 Renovated: 2022 City center: 0.5 km Sea: 0.4 km Airport d…
$1,93M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 205 m²
Villa in super-popular Fazana just 400 meters from the sea!Total area is 205 sq.m. Land plot…
$927,043
Villa 4 bedrooms in Opcina Medulin, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Opcina Medulin, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
In Istria, Croatia, Ližnjan is a settlement and municipality. The biodiversity is relatively…
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 276 m²
The villa consists of ground and first floors. On the ground floor there is a large kitchen …
Price on request
House in Varvari, Croatia
House
Varvari, Croatia
Area 233 m²
Number of floors 1
ISTRIA, POREC – Detached house with swimming pool near townThe ground floor area of this hou…
$913,402
4 room house in Rovinjsko Selo, Croatia
4 room house
Rovinjsko Selo, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 178 m²
Number of floors 1
Istria, Rovinj village, just 5 km from the center of Rovinj, in a quiet part of the village,…
$1,55M
1 bedroom house in Grad Pula, Croatia
1 bedroom house
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Location: Pula Built: 2017 Pula center: 7 km Sea: 0.65 km Airport distance: 8 km Inside…
$1,36M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 420 m²
Villa of stunning modern design in Motovun area!Total area is 420 sq.m. Land plot is 1631 sq…
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
Near the city of Poreč, a beautiful 235 m² house on a 798 m² plot with a swimming pool is fo…
$868,732
Villa 4 bedrooms in Okreti, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Okreti, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Wonderful estate in Zminj area of Istria hiterlands on a land plot of 5204 sq.m., over 0,5 h…
$791,804
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kanfanar, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kanfanar, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 265 m²
Stone villa with a swimming pool and a spacious garden in Kanfanar, Rovinj region!Total surf…
$1,07M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 262 m²
Traditional villa in Rebići, Barban, 2 km from the sea, is offered for sale!The villa of 262…
$847,697
2 room house in Opcina Liznjan, Croatia
2 room house
Opcina Liznjan, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 136 m²
Istria, Ližnjan – surroundings, stone house for sale with an area of ​​136 m2 on a plot of l…
$287,306
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Simply fantastic villa in Pula outskirts cca 3 km from Medulin beaches and 4-5 km from Verud…
$1,04M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 162 m²
Modern villa with swimming pool in Loborica-Marcana!Total area is 162 sq.m. Land plot is 895…
$645,945
Villa 9 bedrooms in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Villa 9 bedrooms
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 8
Area 630 m²
Complex of three remodellev villas cca. 2 km from the centre of Zminj!It was an old&nbs…
Price on request
