Hotels for sale in Grad Rovinj, Croatia

сommercial property
25
22 properties total found
Hotel 408 m² in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Hotel 408 m²
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 408 m²
Mini-hotel (pansion) with 6 independent apartments and garage in super-popular  Rovinj!…
$1,80M
Hotel 640 m² in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Hotel 640 m²
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 640 m²
Large touristic property for sale in Rovinj area, cca.1 km from the sea and centre.Total flo…
$1,03M
Hotel 625 m² in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Hotel 625 m²
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Bedrooms 14
Bathrooms count 14
Area 625 m²
Apart hotel with a view of the sea and the old town for sale in 5***** star destination of R…
Price on request
Hotel 350 m² in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Hotel 350 m²
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 350 m²
A luxurious Istrian villa with 5 apartments, 7 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms and a swimming pool is …
$1,48M
Hotel 170 m² in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Hotel 170 m²
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 170 m²
Apartment house in the old town of Rovinj - TOP tourist destination of Croatia!It is located…
$1,42M
Hotel 618 m² in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Hotel 618 m²
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Area 618 m²
Floor 1/1
Ambient lounge restaurant by the sea. It consists of a 100 m² indoor catering facility with …
$2,05M
Hotel 390 m² in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Hotel 390 m²
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 390 m²
Beautiful stone building of hotel in Rovinj, 100 meters from the sea, with sea views!In the …
$4,12M
Hotel 1 200 m² in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Hotel 1 200 m²
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Area 1 200 m²
Spacious touristic property for sale in Rovinj just 300 meters from the sea!Total floorspace…
Price on request
Hotel 124 m² in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Hotel 124 m²
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
A beautifully remodelled and furnished house in the heart of Rovinj, near the waterfront, fe…
$1,09M
Hotel 1 007 m² in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Hotel 1 007 m²
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Bedrooms 14
Bathrooms count 14
Area 1 007 m²
Quality apartment building in Rovinj just 600 meters from the sea! Total area is 1007 sq.m. …
$3,27M
Hotel 900 m² in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Hotel 900 m²
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Rooms 17
Area 900 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 14685Istria, RovinjA beautiful and functional small family boutique hot…
Price on request
Hotel 205 m² in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Hotel 205 m²
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 205 m²
Apartment House in the Heart of the City, Close to the Waterfront of famous Rovinj!We presen…
$2,27M
Hotel 400 m² in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Hotel 400 m²
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
Hotel for sale in Rovinj, in close vicinity to hotels Lone and Eden!One of the best areas in…
$1,80M
Hotel 750 m² in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Hotel 750 m²
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 11
Area 750 m²
Hotel with swimming pool in Rovinjsko Selo, near super-popular Rovinj, cca.3. km from the se…
$4,12M
Hotel 340 m² in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Hotel 340 m²
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 340 m²
Guest-house with swimming pool in Bale near Rovinj!Close to the center of the village of Bal…
$1,07M
Hotel 450 m² in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Hotel 450 m²
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 11
Area 450 m²
New apart-house of 9 apartments in Rovinj, 900 meters from the sea!Total area is 450 sq.m. L…
$1,76M
Hotel 150 m² in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Hotel 150 m²
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
Unique dwelling in old town of Rovinj 500 meters from the sea!Total surface is 150 sq.m.&nbs…
$1,13M
Hotel 864 m² in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Hotel 864 m²
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Bathrooms count 12
Area 864 m²
Family hotel in Rovinj area, 1 km from the sea.The hotel consists of a total of 864m2 of liv…
$2,26M
Hotel 400 m² in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Hotel 400 m²
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Bedrooms 13
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
Situated in an upscale suburb of Rovinj, this apartment building is available for sale just …
$1,47M
Hotel 900 m² in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Hotel 900 m²
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Bedrooms 17
Bathrooms count 17
Area 900 m²
Boutique 4**** hotel for sale in super-popular Rovinj city mere 250 meters from the sea!In t…
$4,80M
Hotel 600 m² in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Hotel 600 m²
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Bedrooms 13
Bathrooms count 11
Area 600 m²
Beautiful remodelled old stone villa in Kanfanar area just a few km from famous boutique tow…
$1,36M
Hotel 650 m² in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Hotel 650 m²
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 650 m²
The house is located in a residential part of Rovinj in the second row to the sea and spread…
Price on request
