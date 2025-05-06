Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Grad Novi Vinodolski
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia

сommercial property
14
Hotel Delete
Clear all
11 properties total found
Hotel 505 m² in Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Hotel 505 m²
Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 9
Area 505 m²
Apartments and business premises in a quiet location near the sea, mere  in Novi Vinodo…
$798,234
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
HOTEL IN CRIKVENICA, CROATIA in Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
HOTEL IN CRIKVENICA, CROATIA
Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Rooms 93
3* hotel for sale near Crikvenica, Croatia. This fully air-conditioned hotel is located j…
$5,30M
Leave a request
Hotel 1 134 m² in Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Hotel 1 134 m²
Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Bedrooms 38
Bathrooms count 28
Area 1 134 m²
Luxury Seaside Villa for Sale in Novi Vinodolski – 1134m2 with Apartments, Panoramic Sea Vie…
$4,08M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 435 m² in Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Hotel 435 m²
Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 435 m²
House in Novi Vinodolski, 250 meters from the sea, with sea views!A detached house with 6 ap…
$909,653
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 250 m² in Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Hotel 250 m²
Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Wonderful 1st row house with 4 apartments and garage, right by the sea - Lukovo Sugarje!Fant…
$1,08M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 220 m² in Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Hotel 220 m²
Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 220 m²
Spacious property of 5 apartments in Klenovica, Novi Vinodolski with sea views!Total area is…
$848,053
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 583 m² in Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Hotel 583 m²
Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Bathrooms count 10
Area 583 m²
Hotel in Novi Vinodolski, 150 meters from the sea!Total arae is 583 sq.m.Building belongs to…
$1,59M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 450 m² in Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Hotel 450 m²
Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Apart-hotel with 5 apartments in Sveti Juraj, Senj just 450 meters from the sea!Hotel offers…
$1,17M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 450 m² in Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Hotel 450 m²
Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 10
Area 450 m²
Guest house with 10 residential units and a tavern in Novi Vinodolski, 170m from the seaThis…
$654,438
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 600 m² in Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Hotel 600 m²
Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Bedrooms 19
Bathrooms count 15
Area 600 m²
Wonderful new hotel on the first line to the sea - official category 3*** stars!Hotel has wo…
$4,91M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 435 m² in Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Hotel 435 m²
Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 435 m²
Solid house with 6 apartments in Novi Vinodolski, mere 150m from the sea!Total area is 435 s…
$943,765
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go