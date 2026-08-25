Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Grad Split
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Grad Split, Croatia

;
Split
11
Hotel Delete
Clear all
21 property total found
Hotel 494 m² in Grad Split, Croatia
Hotel 494 m²
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 11
Area 494 m²
A stunning hotel situated in one of Split's most sought-after areas, just a 5-minute walk fr…
$2,97M
Leave a request
Hotel 330 m² in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Hotel 330 m²
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 6
Area 330 m²
Wonderful apart-house on the sunny south side of the Čiovo peninsula in the quiet bay of Mav…
$1,15M
Leave a request
Hotel in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Hotel
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 45
Bathrooms count 45
Special offer!A brand-new luxury hotel in the Trogir area on the FIRST LINE of the sea!Has i…
Price on request
Leave a request
Hotel 735 m² in Grad Split, Croatia
Hotel 735 m²
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 11
Area 735 m²
Discover an impressive 5-star apart-hotel in a prime location, just 100 meters from the beac…
Price on request
Leave a request
Hotel in Grad Split, Croatia
Hotel
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 14
Bathrooms count 14
Excellent hotel of 4 stars category in the very centre of Split!Advantageous location! Hotel…
$4,62M
Leave a request
Hotel in Grad Split, Croatia
Hotel
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 13
Bathrooms count 13
Top offer!!!  Hotel for sale in the centre of Split just 200 meters from Diocletia…
$2,82M
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Hotel 370 m² in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Hotel 370 m²
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 14
Bathrooms count 7
Area 370 m²
Nestled a mere 110 meters from the crystal-clear waters of the Adriatic, on the enchanting i…
$1,49M
Leave a request
Hotel 125 m² in Grad Split, Croatia
Hotel 125 m²
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 125 m²
A spacious 125 m² tourist property is for sale in one of Split’s most exclusive neighborhood…
$914 384
Leave a request
Hotel 690 m² in Grad Split, Croatia
Hotel 690 m²
Grad Split, Croatia
Area 690 m²
An exceptional investment opportunity awaits in the heart of Split—a tourist property of 9 a…
$5,21M
Leave a request
Hotel 400 m² in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Hotel 400 m²
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
Price fell! Previous price was 650 000 eur!Hot sale!Guest house with exceptional potential j…
$680 472
Leave a request
Hotel 1 250 m² in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Hotel 1 250 m²
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 18
Bathrooms count 18
Area 1 250 m²
Wonderful 3*** hotel in Trogir area 80 meters from the sea and beachline with it's own alloc…
$3,43M
Leave a request
Hotel in Grad Split, Croatia
Hotel
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 56
Bathrooms count 56
Beachfront hotel of 4**** stars for sale in luxury suburb of Split with 75% occupancy 365 da…
$23,08M
Leave a request
Hotel 505 m² in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Hotel 505 m²
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 20
Bathrooms count 10
Area 505 m²
Unique apartment house with 10 apartments for renting located just 50m from the pebble beach…
Price on request
Leave a request
Hotel 460 m² in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Hotel 460 m²
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 460 m²
Price went down from 750 000 eur to 700 000 eur!Apart-hotel for 6 apartments with a swimming…
$1,21M
Leave a request
Hotel 244 m² in Grad Split, Croatia
Hotel 244 m²
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 244 m²
Hotel of nine de-luxe rooms in Split, 1st line to the sea!A luxury hotel completed in 2022-2…
$2,74M
Leave a request
Hotel 299 m² in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Hotel 299 m²
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 299 m²
Apart-house with 5 apartments just 30 meters from the beach of Slatina on Ciovo peninsula (s…
$749 954
Leave a request
Hotel 80 m² in Grad Split, Croatia
Hotel 80 m²
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 80 m²
Turnkey Tourism Investment: Fully Renovated Stone House with Four Rental Units in Split Old …
$740 766
Leave a request
Hotel 212 m² in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Hotel 212 m²
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 212 m²
This exceptional beachfront apartment house for sale on the beautiful island of Drvenik Mali…
$1,94M
Leave a request
Hotel 170 m² in Grad Split, Croatia
Hotel 170 m²
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 170 m²
Luxury Boutique Hotel for Sale in Split Old Town – Exclusive UNESCO Property Near Diocletian…
Price on request
Leave a request
Hotel 160 m² in Grad Split, Croatia
Hotel 160 m²
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 160 m²
Price went down from 1 990 000 eur to 1 700 000 eur!This stunning boutique property is locat…
Price on request
Leave a request
Hotel 440 m² in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Hotel 440 m²
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 13
Bathrooms count 7
Area 440 m²
Beautiful lux apart-house with swimming pool, 1st line to the sea and the marina in the smal…
$2,29M
Leave a request

Property types in Grad Split

сommercial properties
shops
Realting.com
Go