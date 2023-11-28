Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Commercial
  4. Grad Split
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Grad Split, Croatia

Split
4
Hotel To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
INVESTMENT HOTEL IN SPLIT, CROATIA in Grad Split, Croatia
INVESTMENT HOTEL IN SPLIT, CROATIA
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 20
Area 1 250 m²
An ideal 3 star family hotel - ideally located on the Adriatic coast! Situated just 80 mete…
€3,10M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
+38651772867 info@velesdar.eu
Hotel 56 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Grad Split, Croatia
Hotel 56 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 56
An excellent 4 * hotel for sale, located near Split, in the first line from the sea. The hot…
€20,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
+385913233653 +385913233654 infoimmo.split@gmail.com
Hotel 16 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center in Grad Split, Croatia
Hotel 16 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 16
For sale a small luxury hotel in the heart of the historic quarter in the old center of Spli…
€8,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
+385913233653 +385913233654 infoimmo.split@gmail.com
Hotel 14 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Grad Split, Croatia
Hotel 14 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 14
€4,20M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
+385913233653 +385913233654 infoimmo.split@gmail.com

Property types in Grad Split

сommercial property
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir