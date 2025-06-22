Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Grad Krk
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Grad Krk, Croatia

сommercial property
9
Hotel Delete
Clear all
8 properties total found
Hotel 400 m² in Malinska, Croatia
Hotel 400 m²
Malinska, Croatia
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 7
Area 400 m²
Apartment house in famous Malinska with two swimming pools and sea view, 300m from the sea. …
$1,38M
Hotel 386 m² in Krk, Croatia
Hotel 386 m²
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 386 m²
Detached house with a large garden that can be used as mini-hotel!In an excellent location a…
$861,605
Hotel 160 m² in Malinska, Croatia
Hotel 160 m²
Malinska, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 160 m²
House of three apartments in Malinska, Krk island, 1,5 km from the sea!Total area is 160 sq.…
$656,896
Hotel 350 m² in Malinska, Croatia
Hotel 350 m²
Malinska, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 350 m²
Villa with 4 apartments, just 400 meters from the sea in Malinska!We present a spacious vill…
$1,01M
Hotel 414 m² in Pinezici, Croatia
Hotel 414 m²
Pinezici, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 414 m²
3 APARTMENTS + YARD!!!This house, spanning three floors, offers a total living space of 414 …
$593,511
Hotel 456 m² in Malinska, Croatia
Hotel 456 m²
Malinska, Croatia
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 8
Area 456 m²
Guest-house with swimming pool and sea views in Malinska, 900 meters from the sea!The house …
$1,38M
Hotel 1 258 m² in Malinska, Croatia
Hotel 1 258 m²
Malinska, Croatia
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 258 m²
Krk – Malinska: Residential and Commercial House, First Row with Sea View (50 m from the Sea…
Price on request
Hotel 255 m² in Krk, Croatia
Hotel 255 m²
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 255 m²
Mini-hotel of 3 attached houses with one pool in a quiet place on the island of Krk. It is a…
$1,31M
