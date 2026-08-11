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Hotels for sale in Grad Sibenik, Croatia

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7 properties total found
Hotel in Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Hotel
Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Bedrooms 17
Bathrooms count 17
Beautiful 4**** star hotel located in the very center of Sibenik near all historical landmar…
$5,77M
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Hotel 298 m² in Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Hotel 298 m²
Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 298 m²
Guest house of exceptional location, in the first row to the sea and beach, in a quiet, char…
$1,14M
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Hotel 325 m² in Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Hotel 325 m²
Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 5
Area 325 m²
Stunning Tourist Property in a Prime Location – Perfect for Tourist Rentals!This beautiful h…
$657,599
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TekceTekce
Hotel 470 m² in Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Hotel 470 m²
Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 9
Area 470 m²
Absolutely unique tourist property on the 1st line to the sea by the beach in Sibenik area, …
$2,06M
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Hotel 1 200 m² in Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Hotel 1 200 m²
Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Area 1 200 m²
Interesting investment object on the first line of the sea in Zablache near Sibenik!Excellen…
Price on request
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Hotel in Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Hotel
Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Two outstading boutique hotels in the heart of the Adriatic coast for sale!Great opportunity…
$10,96M
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Hotel 510 m² in Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Hotel 510 m²
Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 510 m²
Beautifully decorated 4**** apart-house with 5 apartments and restaurant in the first row to…
$1,72M
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