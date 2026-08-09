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Hotels for sale in Makarska, Croatia

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12 properties total found
Hotel 420 m² in Makarska, Croatia
Hotel 420 m²
Makarska, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 420 m²
Beautiful guest-house in the very center of the town. The villa has a total area of 420m2 an…
$1,46M
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Hotel 140 m² in Makarska, Croatia
Hotel 140 m²
Makarska, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Property on the 1st row to the sea in Zivogosce village, Makarska riviera!This compact apart…
Price on request
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Hotel 336 m² in Makarska, Croatia
Hotel 336 m²
Makarska, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 336 m²
Located in the absolute heart of Makarska, in an exceptionally sought-after and rarely avail…
$1,49M
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TekceTekce
Hotel 292 m² in Makarska, Croatia
Hotel 292 m²
Makarska, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 292 m²
Recently built modern building with 5 apartments in total is located in one of the quieter a…
$923,020
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Hotel 6 800 m² in Makarska, Croatia
Hotel 6 800 m²
Makarska, Croatia
Bedrooms 90
Bathrooms count 90
Area 6 800 m²
This premier seaside hospitality development on Bosnian Adriatic represents a unique in…
$20,59M
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Hotel 507 m² in Makarska, Croatia
Hotel 507 m²
Makarska, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 507 m²
An exceptional tourist facility located by the sea in Zaostrog on the Makarska Riviera, 1st …
$1,83M
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Hotel 800 m² in Makarska, Croatia
Hotel 800 m²
Makarska, Croatia
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 10
Area 800 m²
Marvellous waterfront  hotel on Makarska riviera within the pine trees next to the beac…
$3,23M
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Hotel 835 m² in Makarska, Croatia
Hotel 835 m²
Makarska, Croatia
Bedrooms 17
Bathrooms count 16
Area 835 m²
Great apartment house with 16 apartments in an attractive position, on the first row by the …
$2,31M
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Hotel 411 m² in Makarska, Croatia
Hotel 411 m²
Makarska, Croatia
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 6
Area 411 m²
Apart-house with sea views and swimming pool in super-popular Makarska!It is located 500 met…
$1,32M
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Hotel 286 m² in Makarska, Croatia
Hotel 286 m²
Makarska, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 286 m²
Apartment house of 4 apartments in a great location only 40 meters from the sea in Igrane on…
$857,738
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Hotel in Makarska, Croatia
Hotel
Makarska, Croatia
Bedrooms 17
Bathrooms count 10
Unique opportunity! Highly popular format!New camping - a bungalow-settlement of 10 bungalow…
$2,06M
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Hotel 533 m² in Makarska, Croatia
Hotel 533 m²
Makarska, Croatia
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 12
Area 533 m²
The first line - it is always a winner!Especially the first line to the beach  Živogošć…
$2,08M
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