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Hotels for sale in Grad Umag, Croatia

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Umag
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21 property total found
Hotel 646 m² in Umag, Croatia
Hotel 646 m²
Umag, Croatia
Area 646 m²
From an institutional asset perspective, this unique countryside estate for sale in Lupoglav…
$1,15M
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Hotel 1 067 m² in Umag, Croatia
Hotel 1 067 m²
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 067 m²
Boutique-hotel of 4**** stars in the area of Umag area just 850 meters from the beaches.Dist…
$3,88M
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Hotel 758 m² in Umag, Croatia
Hotel 758 m²
Umag, Croatia
Bathrooms count 15
Area 758 m²
In the picturesque region of Buje, Istria, a unique opportunity awaits— a family hotel, a re…
Price on request
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Hotel 820 m² in Umag, Croatia
Hotel 820 m²
Umag, Croatia
Bathrooms count 9
Area 820 m²
Resort, hotel, restaurant, apartments, camp, land complex of T1, T2, T3 purpose, on 32,227 m…
$2,52M
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Hotel 468 m² in Umag, Croatia
Hotel 468 m²
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 468 m²
Guest-house in Umag area 1,5 km from the sea!Total area is 468 sq.m. Land plot is 1389 sq.m.…
$1,02M
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Hotel 240 m² in Umag, Croatia
Hotel 240 m²
Umag, Croatia
Bathrooms count 6
Area 240 m²
Unique property in Umag, just 30 meters from the sea.Total surface is 240 sq.m.This is a cat…
$1,60M
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TekceTekce
Hotel 240 m² in Umag, Croatia
Hotel 240 m²
Umag, Croatia
Area 240 m²
Fascinating traditional villa in Buje area cca.4 km from the centre of Buje and 10 km. from …
$1,38M
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Hotel 200 m² in Umag, Croatia
Hotel 200 m²
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Advantageous house in the center of Umag second row to the sea, just 100 meters from the wat…
$634 576
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Hotel 670 m² in Umag, Croatia
Hotel 670 m²
Umag, Croatia
Bathrooms count 15
Area 670 m²
Hotel in Umag area with sea views!Total area is 670 sq.m.Hotel is built in 2017 and remodell…
$2,06M
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Hotel 550 m² in Umag, Croatia
Hotel 550 m²
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 6
Area 550 m²
Apart-house of 6 apartments with swimming pool in Umag area just 2 km from the sea.Total are…
$853 241
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Hotel 390 m² in Umag, Croatia
Hotel 390 m²
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 390 m²
EXCEPTIONAL INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY ONLY 130 METRES FROM THE SEA IN ISTRIALocated in one of t…
$1,83M
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Hotel 800 m² in Umag, Croatia
Hotel 800 m²
Umag, Croatia
Area 800 m²
Pansion with restaurant by the gates of Kempinski 5***** resort in Savudrija!Total area of b…
$2,06M
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Hotel 262 m² in Umag, Croatia
Hotel 262 m²
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 262 m²
Apart-house in Umag area cca. 3 km from the sea!Total area is 262 sq.m. Land plot is 798 sq.…
$838 704
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Hotel in Umag, Croatia
Hotel
Umag, Croatia
Project of POLO-resort of the most picturesque area in Istria - MOTOVUN!Located on a hill so…
$4,62M
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Hotel 277 m² in Umag, Croatia
Hotel 277 m²
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 277 m²
Apart-house of 4 rental apartments for sale in Umag, 2 km from the sea only!Total area is 27…
$630 694
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Hotel 280 m² in Umag, Croatia
Hotel 280 m²
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
House of 4 apartments in Materada area, Umag, cca. 5 km from the sea.Total floorspace is 280…
$853 241
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Hotel 380 m² in Umag, Croatia
Hotel 380 m²
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 380 m²
Apart-hotel with swimming pool only 300 meters from the beach in Umag area!Total area is 380…
$1,71M
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Hotel 200 m² in Umag, Croatia
Hotel 200 m²
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 200 m²
ISTRA, UMAG - Renovated Stone House with 4 Units, Only 200m from the Sea!Located in the char…
$747 489
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Hotel 280 m² in Umag, Croatia
Hotel 280 m²
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Apartment house with 4 independent residential units for sale in Umag, located in the peacef…
$875 964
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Hotel 500 m² in Umag, Croatia
Hotel 500 m²
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 16
Bathrooms count 17
Area 500 m²
Umag Istria 3-Star Hotel for Sale: Newly Renovated 500 sq.m. Family Retreat with Private Cou…
$2,20M
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Hotel 820 m² in Murine, Croatia
Hotel 820 m²
Murine, Croatia
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 9
Area 820 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 12170 Umag, a tourist facility with potential! Tourist facility - re…
$2,88M
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