Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Zadar
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Zadar, Croatia

сommercial property
11
Hotel Delete
Clear all
10 properties total found
FAMILY HOTEL DIKLO, CROATIA in Grad Zadar, Croatia
FAMILY HOTEL DIKLO, CROATIA
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 8
Area 603 m²
Number of floors 2
A small family run hotel is for sale that is generating exceptional income and achieving goo…
$1,49M
Leave a request
Hotel 1 299 m² in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Hotel 1 299 m²
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 16
Bathrooms count 13
Area 1 299 m²
A luxurious 4**** hotel in a top location in Zadar, only 800 meters from wonderful beaches.T…
$11,31M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 375 m² in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Hotel 375 m²
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Area 375 m²
Unique 1st line touristic property in Zadara area - hotel with restaurant!This fully renovat…
$1,79M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 1 200 m² in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Hotel 1 200 m²
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 24
Bathrooms count 24
Area 1 200 m²
A wonderful hotel in one of the most popular districts of Zadar - Borik area!Beautiful view …
$3,27M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
BUSINESS FOR SALE in Grad Zadar, Croatia
BUSINESS FOR SALE
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 30
Area 1 300 m²
Number of floors 3
The hotel is located in an attractive location near the sea, in an exclusive part of Zadar. …
$5,70M
Leave a request
Hotel 343 m² in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Hotel 343 m²
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 343 m²
In the vicinity of Zadar, at a distance of 600 meters from the sea, we are glad to offer an …
$1,48M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 1 648 m² in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Hotel 1 648 m²
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 25
Area 1 648 m²
Unique new resort just 50 meters from the sea, featuring 6 villas and 6 apartments in a prim…
$5,69M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
APARTMENTS ON THE SEASHORE, CROATIA. in Grad Zadar, Croatia
APARTMENTS ON THE SEASHORE, CROATIA.
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 182 m²
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION Utilities: Water supply, Electricity, Waterworks, City sewerage. H…
$1,42M
Leave a request
Hotel in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Hotel
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
This spacious apart-house is located in the famous elite tourist destination Diklo, Zadar, o…
$1,85M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 1 880 m² in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Hotel 1 880 m²
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 27
Bathrooms count 27
Area 1 880 m²
Beachfront aparthotel not far from Novalja and a few minutes from the most beautiful beaches…
$6,04M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go