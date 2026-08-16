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Hotels for sale in Grad Pula, Croatia

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54 properties total found
Hotel 320 m² in Grad Pula, Croatia
Hotel 320 m²
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Mini-hotel with three separate apartments on two floors and a basement in a quiet fishing vi…
$622,971
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Hotel 400 m² in Grad Pula, Croatia
Hotel 400 m²
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
House for Sale with 5 Apartments – SEA VIEW!! Just 450m from the Beach!This stunning propert…
$1,14M
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Hotel 600 m² in Grad Pula, Croatia
Hotel 600 m²
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 600 m²
A beautiful new apartment building in Premantura, just 300 meters from the beaches of the Ka…
$1,04M
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Hotel 234 m² in Grad Pula, Croatia
Hotel 234 m²
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 234 m²
Beautifully renovated 4**** design-hotel in Fazana just several meters from the riva and jus…
$2,07M
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Hotel 200 m² in Grad Pula, Croatia
Hotel 200 m²
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Residential building with three apartments and commercial space in the heart of Pula, just 1…
$653,024
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Hotel 460 m² in Grad Pula, Croatia
Hotel 460 m²
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 7
Area 460 m²
Price fell for 500 000 eur! Old price was 1,5 mio euro!Urgent sale! Hot price!Gorgeous touri…
Price on request
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TekceTekce
Hotel 700 m² in Grad Pula, Croatia
Hotel 700 m²
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 15
Bathrooms count 8
Area 700 m²
Beautiful guest-house with sea views for sale in Banjole just 300 meters from the sea!Total …
$2,36M
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Hotel 225 m² in Grad Pula, Croatia
Hotel 225 m²
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
Property sale with 3 apartments in Valbandon, Fazana just 1 km from the beach and several km…
$628,411
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Hotel 897 m² in Grad Pula, Croatia
Hotel 897 m²
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 16
Bathrooms count 10
Area 897 m²
Gorgeous mini-hotel of 897 m2 with 9 apartments in Valbandon near Pula only 900 meters from …
Price on request
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Hotel 225 m² in Grad Pula, Croatia
Hotel 225 m²
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 225 m²
Building for sale in the very center of Pula, with sea views!Floor plan area approx. 45 m2&n…
$628,411
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Hotel 300 m² in Grad Pula, Croatia
Hotel 300 m²
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 300 m²
Spacious property in Barbariga, Vodnjan, 1,5 km from the sea!Total area is 300 sq.m. Land pl…
$854,325
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Hotel 1 000 m² in Grad Pula, Croatia
Hotel 1 000 m²
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 20
Bathrooms count 20
Area 1 000 m²
Bright mini-hotel of 20 rooms just 200 meters from the sea in Pula area!Total surface is 100…
$2,48M
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Hotel 400 m² in Grad Pula, Croatia
Hotel 400 m²
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 400 m²
Apartment house in a quiet and sought-after location in Pula area, Veli Vhr, 2 km from the s…
$1,02M
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Hotel 650 m² in Grad Pula, Croatia
Hotel 650 m²
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 20
Bathrooms count 13
Area 650 m²
Mini-hotel in Peroj just 600 meters from the sea with swimming pool.Building was originally …
$2,84M
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Hotel 235 m² in Grad Pula, Croatia
Hotel 235 m²
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 235 m²
Apartment house for sale in Banjole just 500 meters from the sea!Total area is 235 sq.m. Lan…
$835,617
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Hotel 332 m² in Grad Pula, Croatia
Hotel 332 m²
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 332 m²
 In the very center of Premantura, a semi-detached house with 6 apartments is for sale.…
$1,14M
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Hotel 738 m² in Grad Pula, Croatia
Hotel 738 m²
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 26
Bathrooms count 13
Area 738 m²
Great mini-hotel or pansion for sale in Premantura with great sea views from every apartment…
$1,78M
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Hotel 280 m² in Grad Pula, Croatia
Hotel 280 m²
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 280 m²
Apartment House Near the Sea – Fažana!Located near the center of Fažana, this high-quality f…
$593,555
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Hotel 315 m² in Grad Pula, Croatia
Hotel 315 m²
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 315 m²
Apart-house of 5 apartments for sale in Fazana just 600 meters from the sea, with sea views!…
$826,987
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Hotel 280 m² in Grad Pula, Croatia
Hotel 280 m²
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 280 m²
Family Villa for Sale in Banjole (Volme), Istria – 3 Apartments, 2 Garages, Walking Distance…
$902,626
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Hotel 135 m² in Grad Pula, Croatia
Hotel 135 m²
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Apartment-house with swimming pool just 250 meters from the sea in Stija, Pula! Wonderful Vo…
$653,547
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Hotel 460 m² in Grad Pula, Croatia
Hotel 460 m²
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 7
Area 460 m²
Beautiful apartment house for sale with swimming pool just 250 meters from the sea!It is off…
$1,90M
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Hotel 283 m² in Grad Pula, Croatia
Hotel 283 m²
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Area 283 m²
Apartment house with 5 apartments for sale in Liznjan, Pula, just 1 km from the sea!Total ar…
Price on request
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Hotel 530 m² in Grad Pula, Croatia
Hotel 530 m²
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 530 m²
Stunning Touristic Property of 5 Apartments in a Prime Location in Pješčana Uvala, Just 300m…
$1,26M
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Hotel 415 m² in Grad Pula, Croatia
Hotel 415 m²
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 415 m²
Apartment house with a swimming pool and landscaped garden, cca.1,5 km from the sea in Pula …
$1,19M
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Hotel 390 m² in Grad Pula, Croatia
Hotel 390 m²
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 390 m²
Solid property in Liznjan, with 3 spacious apartments and garden, cca 1,2 km from the sea!It…
$1,03M
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Hotel 420 m² in Grad Pula, Croatia
Hotel 420 m²
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 420 m²
Apartment house near the sea in Banjole, great for renting, mere 250 meters from the sea!Tot…
$1,14M
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Hotel 414 m² in Grad Pula, Croatia
Hotel 414 m²
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 414 m²
Wonderful apart-villa of 5 apartments with swimming pool and sea views in Medulin area!Total…
$1,49M
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Hotel 450 m² in Grad Pula, Croatia
Hotel 450 m²
Grad Pula, Croatia
Area 450 m²
Very special apart-house with four apartments in Pomer just 500 meters from the sea! To…
$1,31M
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Hotel 220 m² in Grad Pula, Croatia
Hotel 220 m²
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Mini-hotel with swimming pool and great reputation in Valbandon area just 600 meters from th…
$661,929
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