  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Grad Porec
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Grad Porec, Croatia

сommercial property
36
investment properties
3
33 properties total found
Hotel 360 m² in Grad Porec, Croatia
Hotel 360 m²
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 360 m²
Apart-house in Porec just 4 km from the sea!Total area is 360 sq.m. Land plot is 796 sq.m.Ho…
$798,000
Hotel 500 m² in Grad Porec, Croatia
Hotel 500 m²
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Guest house in Poreč region, 3 km from the sea, with swimming pool and large territory.Total…
$1,08M
WORKING HOTEL BUSINESS in Grad Porec, Croatia
WORKING HOTEL BUSINESS
Grad Porec, Croatia
The hotel features a restaurant, free private parking, a seasonal outdoor swimming pool and …
Price on request
Hotel 357 m² in Grad Porec, Croatia
Hotel 357 m²
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 357 m²
Self-standing apartment house for sale with a total living area of 357 m2. The house ha…
$638,400
Hotel in Grad Porec, Croatia
Hotel
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
3*** star hotel in Porec area with sea views!It is located 150 meters from the sea and luxur…
$3,16M
Hotel 646 m² in Grad Porec, Croatia
Hotel 646 m²
Grad Porec, Croatia
Area 646 m²
Ethno-Village with 8 Houses on a 22,000 m² Estate in Lupoglav, Middle Istria!Nestled in Istr…
$1,70M
Hotel 694 m² in Grad Porec, Croatia
Hotel 694 m²
Grad Porec, Croatia
Area 694 m²
Multifunctional property in Porec outskirts.Total area is 694 sq.m. Land plot is 500 sq.m.Ju…
$1,89M
Hotel 800 m² in Grad Porec, Croatia
Hotel 800 m²
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 800 m²
Complex of apartments in Porec area cca. 1,5 km from the sea with swimming pool and closed t…
Price on request
Hotel 523 m² in Grad Porec, Croatia
Hotel 523 m²
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 523 m²
Guest house in Poreč, in a perfect location, just 300 meters from the sea in super-popular N…
$1,47M
Hotel 420 m² in Grad Porec, Croatia
Hotel 420 m²
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 420 m²
Apartment house with five residential units in Porec area!  The house has a total area …
$864,120
Hotel 740 m² in Grad Porec, Croatia
Hotel 740 m²
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 740 m²
Great touristic property in Funtana near Porec!Just 300 meters from the sea!Swimming pool, s…
$2,29M
Hotel 510 m² in Grad Porec, Croatia
Hotel 510 m²
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 510 m²
Apartment house of 6 apartments  with a swimming pool just 2 km from the sea in Porec a…
$2,37M
Hotel 540 m² in Grad Porec, Croatia
Hotel 540 m²
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 540 m²
Mini-hotel for sale in Porec area!Total floorspace is 540 sq.m. Land plot 1740 sq.m.The hous…
$2,85M
Hotel in Grad Porec, Croatia
Hotel
Grad Porec, Croatia
Unusual property for sale on 8000 sq.m. of land in Tinjan area!In a quiet place, only 20 km …
$1,92M
Hotel 120 m² in Grad Porec, Croatia
Hotel 120 m²
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Vrsar is a place of magical sea views, narrow streets, old stone houses in a row,  vivi…
$650,940
Hotel 330 m² in Grad Porec, Croatia
Hotel 330 m²
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Boutique-type Villa with restaurant near the sea in Porec area!Beautiful distant sea views!T…
Price on request
Hotel 1 200 m² in Grad Porec, Croatia
Hotel 1 200 m²
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 16
Bathrooms count 16
Area 1 200 m²
Wonderful just refurbished hotel a few km from Porec and 500 meters from the sea!Occupying e…
$7,63M
Hotel 280 m² in Grad Porec, Croatia
Hotel 280 m²
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Area 280 m²
Apartment house with swimming pool Poreč town area. This fantastic apartment house with a to…
$763,447
Hotel 280 m² in Grad Porec, Croatia
Hotel 280 m²
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Area 280 m²
Guest house of 5 apartments with swimming pool in Porec area, 6 km from the sea!Total area i…
$798,000
Hotel 535 m² in Grad Porec, Croatia
Hotel 535 m²
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bathrooms count 22
Area 535 m²
 Discover this exceptional apartment house nestled near the enchanting sea in Funtana-F…
$1,88M
Hotel 500 m² in Grad Porec, Croatia
Hotel 500 m²
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 24
Bathrooms count 24
Area 500 m²
Newly built hotel with indoor and outdoor swimming pools in Vabriga near Porec only 500 mete…
Price on request
Hotel 250 m² in Grad Porec, Croatia
Hotel 250 m²
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Villa with 3 apartmens and swimming pool in Muzalez area near Porec!Total area is 250 sq.m. …
$1,31M
Hotel 300 m² in Grad Porec, Croatia
Hotel 300 m²
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Tourist property of 3 rental units with swimming pool and sea views in Porec area!Total surf…
$804,270
Hotel 450 m² in Grad Porec, Croatia
Hotel 450 m²
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 8
Area 450 m²
Spacious apart-house with five apartments and a swimming pool in Sveti Lovrec, Porec region.…
$1,03M
Hotel 330 m² in Grad Porec, Croatia
Hotel 330 m²
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 330 m²
Bright apart-house with swimming pool for sale in Poreč with sea views, only 800 meters from…
$738,720
Hotel 486 m² in Grad Porec, Croatia
Hotel 486 m²
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 486 m²
Bright touristic property in Porec area with swimming pool!It has a total of 486 m2 distribu…
$969,000
Hotel 365 m² in Grad Porec, Croatia
Hotel 365 m²
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 365 m²
House of 5 apartments with a lot of potential, in a quiet and beautiful location in Porec ar…
Price on request
Hotel 164 m² in Grad Porec, Croatia
Hotel 164 m²
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bathrooms count 12
Area 164 m²
Unique hotel in romantic town of Vrsar just 300 meters from the sea!Total surface of an olde…
$4,16M
Hotel 800 m² in Grad Porec, Croatia
Hotel 800 m²
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 800 m²
This tourist complex is located in Poreč, one of the most popular coastal tourist destinatio…
Price on request
Hotel 390 m² in Grad Porec, Croatia
Hotel 390 m²
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 390 m²
New apartment house near Poreč, 6 km from the beach, with sea views.Total area is 390 sq.m. …
$1,06M
