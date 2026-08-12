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Hotels for sale in Grad Zadar, Croatia

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19 properties total found
Hotel 2 200 m² in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Hotel 2 200 m²
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 35
Bathrooms count 35
Area 2 200 m²
A super-attractive family hotel on the 1st line to the sea near the small town of Posedarje …
$4,00M
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Hotel 365 m² in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Hotel 365 m²
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 365 m²
This spacious apart-house is located in the famous elite tourist destination Diklo, Zadar, o…
$1,94M
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Hotel in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Hotel
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 69
Bathrooms count 69
For sale is a charming Mediterranean camp located in a quaint town near Zadar. The entire ca…
Price on request
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TekceTekce
Hotel 375 m² in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Hotel 375 m²
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Area 375 m²
Unique 1st line touristic property in Zadara area - hotel with restaurant!This fully renovat…
$1,81M
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Hotel 600 m² in Kozino, Croatia
Hotel 600 m²
Kozino, Croatia
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 600 m²
A beautiful apart-house of 5 luxury apartments is located only 150 m from the crystal clear …
$3,20M
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Hotel 651 m² in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Hotel 651 m²
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 8
Area 651 m²
Nestled in an exceptional locale, just a stone's throw from the idyllic beach, between the s…
$2,29M
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Hotel 400 m² in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Hotel 400 m²
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 8
Area 400 m²
This beautiful apartment villa for sale is located in the first row to the sea, just 10 mete…
$3,54M
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Hotel 566 m² in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Hotel 566 m²
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 14
Area 566 m²
Apart-house with beautiful views and outdoor swimming pool in the area of Diklo Beach near Z…
Price on request
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Hotel 1 880 m² in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Hotel 1 880 m²
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 27
Bathrooms count 27
Area 1 880 m²
Beachfront aparthotel not far from Novalja and a few minutes from the most beautiful beaches…
$6,06M
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Hotel 258 m² in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Hotel 258 m²
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 258 m²
Apartment house with a spacious garden in Zadar area, just 80 meters from the sea.Total surf…
$615,684
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Hotel 343 m² in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Hotel 343 m²
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 343 m²
In the vicinity of Zadar, at a distance of 600 meters from the sea, we are glad to offer an …
$1,49M
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Hotel 350 m² in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Hotel 350 m²
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
A luxurious guest villa of 3 apartments in a prime location on the island of Vir (Zadar area…
$1,04M
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Hotel 1 648 m² in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Hotel 1 648 m²
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 25
Area 1 648 m²
Unique new resort just 50 meters from the sea, featuring 6 villas and 6 apartments in a prim…
$5,72M
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Hotel 580 m² in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Hotel 580 m²
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 7
Area 580 m²
A beautiful apart-hotel in an exceptional location, first row to the sea in a quiet part of …
$2,12M
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Hotel 550 m² in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Hotel 550 m²
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 14
Bathrooms count 14
Area 550 m²
In an exceptional location, on the first row by the sea, in the quiet and attractive place n…
$3,03M
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Hotel 1 299 m² in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Hotel 1 299 m²
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 16
Bathrooms count 13
Area 1 299 m²
A luxurious 4**** hotel in a top location in Zadar, only 800 meters from wonderful beaches.T…
$11,44M
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Hotel 182 m² in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Hotel 182 m²
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 182 m²
Distressed! Old price was 1 300 000 eur, new price is 997 000 eur!Apart-hotel with 6 apartme…
$1,17M
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Hotel 1 200 m² in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Hotel 1 200 m²
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 24
Bathrooms count 24
Area 1 200 m²
A wonderful hotel in one of the most popular districts of Zadar - Borik area!Beautiful view …
$3,46M
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Hotel 415 m² in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Hotel 415 m²
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 415 m²
For sale is a beautiful two-story house with a total area of 415 m², located in the first ro…
$1,48M
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