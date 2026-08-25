Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Grad Labin
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Grad Labin, Croatia

;
сommercial properties
12
Hotel Delete
Clear all
12 properties total found
Hotel 270 m² in Rabac, Croatia
Hotel 270 m²
Rabac, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 270 m²
Situated in Rabac, this house has 17 rooms. Apartments are child-friendly and have internet …
$1,37M
Leave a request
Hotel 350 m² in Rabac, Croatia
Hotel 350 m²
Rabac, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 350 m²
Apart-house of 6 residential units with jaw dropping sea views in Rabac area!Distance from t…
$736 954
Leave a request
Hotel 438 m² in Rabac, Croatia
Hotel 438 m²
Rabac, Croatia
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 438 m²
Fantastic tourist property in Rabac area with amazing open sea views! Rare to find!Just 600 …
$1,13M
Leave a request
Hotel 440 m² in Rabac, Croatia
Hotel 440 m²
Rabac, Croatia
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 440 m²
Only a ten minute drive from Rabac and a few minutes' walk from the center of Labin, there a…
$1,09M
Leave a request
Hotel 1 025 m² in Rabac, Croatia
Hotel 1 025 m²
Rabac, Croatia
Area 1 025 m²
Motel with 70 Beds in Pican, Labin Area!Pićan is a small, centuries-old Istrian town rich in…
Price on request
Leave a request
Hotel 600 m² in Rabac, Croatia
Hotel 600 m²
Rabac, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 11
Area 600 m²
Luxury boutique hotel in the old town of Labin only 3 km from beautiful Rabac beaches.As the…
Price on request
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Hotel 270 m² in Rabac, Croatia
Hotel 270 m²
Rabac, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Spacious villa with swimming pool  and three apartments just 3 km from the sea in Labin…
$619 014
Leave a request
Hotel 3 000 m² in Rabac, Croatia
Hotel 3 000 m²
Rabac, Croatia
Bedrooms 50
Area 3 000 m²
The country housing complex with fortification elements that was built on land Labin no…
$3,20M
Leave a request
Hotel 550 m² in Rabac, Croatia
Hotel 550 m²
Rabac, Croatia
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 12
Area 550 m²
A spacious idyllic estate in Rabac outskirts, 4 km from the sea, converted into rustic hotel…
Price on request
Leave a request
Hotel 260 m² in Rabac, Croatia
Hotel 260 m²
Rabac, Croatia
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 6
Area 260 m²
Apartment House Just 70 Meters from the Sea – Prime Investment OpportunityLocated on the sou…
$868 349
Leave a request
Hotel 3 000 m² in Rabac, Croatia
Hotel 3 000 m²
Rabac, Croatia
Bedrooms 50
Area 3 000 m²
The historical estate in the Labin area covers 18,772 m² and is enclosed by stone walls. Wit…
$3,56M
Leave a request
Hotel 450 m² in Rabac, Croatia
Hotel 450 m²
Rabac, Croatia
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 450 m²
Spacious apart-hotel of 8 residential units with swimming pool in Rabac within greenery, wal…
$834 072
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go