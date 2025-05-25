Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Grad Omis, Croatia

9 properties total found
Hotel 364 m² in Grad Omis, Croatia
Hotel 364 m²
Grad Omis, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 364 m²
Three apartments house with garage, terraces and fantastic sea view on Omis riviera - 60 met…
$847,274
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 374 m² in Grad Omis, Croatia
Hotel 374 m²
Grad Omis, Croatia
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 374 m²
Exclusive Investment Opportunity in a Prime Coastal Location of Omis, Mere 180 Meters From t…
$1,92M
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 1 036 m² in Grad Omis, Croatia
Hotel 1 036 m²
Grad Omis, Croatia
Bedrooms 18
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 036 m²
Luxury apart-house with 6 apartments and with swimming pool in a quiet Dalmatian town Dugi R…
Price on request
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 291 m² in Grad Omis, Croatia
Hotel 291 m²
Grad Omis, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 291 m²
Former price is 599 000 eur, new price is 529 000 eur!The beautiful house with three residen…
$597,610
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 368 m² in Grad Omis, Croatia
Hotel 368 m²
Grad Omis, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 368 m²
Apart-house on the first line to the sea in Dugi Rat/Krilo Jesenice area on Omis riviera wit…
$796,437
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 700 m² in Grad Omis, Croatia
Hotel 700 m²
Grad Omis, Croatia
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 700 m²
Super- modern luxury 5***** star hotel for sale on Omis riviera!Located just 100 meters away…
Price on request
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 1 078 m² in Grad Omis, Croatia
Hotel 1 078 m²
Grad Omis, Croatia
Bedrooms 21
Bathrooms count 21
Area 1 078 m²
Pension of a great location in the small tourist town just 4 km from the center of Omiš. It …
$2,77M
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 350 m² in Grad Omis, Croatia
Hotel 350 m²
Grad Omis, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 350 m²
Price went down from 980 000 eur to 895 000 eur!Multifunctional property in Nemira just 50 m…
$1,01M
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 429 m² in Pisak, Croatia
Hotel 429 m²
Pisak, Croatia
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 429 m²
Amazing touristic property of 6 apartments right above the beach in Pisak on Omis riviera!Th…
$768,195
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
