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Hotels for sale in Split, Croatia

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сommercial properties
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12 properties total found
Hotel 494 m² in Grad Split, Croatia
Hotel 494 m²
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 11
Area 494 m²
A stunning hotel situated in one of Split's most sought-after areas, just a 5-minute walk fr…
$2,97M
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Hotel 690 m² in Grad Split, Croatia
Hotel 690 m²
Grad Split, Croatia
Area 690 m²
An exceptional investment opportunity awaits in the heart of Split—a tourist property of 9 a…
$5,15M
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Hotel 160 m² in Grad Split, Croatia
Hotel 160 m²
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 160 m²
Price went down from 1 990 000 eur to 1 700 000 eur!This stunning boutique property is locat…
Price on request
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TekceTekce
Hotel in Grad Split, Croatia
Hotel
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 13
Bathrooms count 13
Top offer!!!  Hotel for sale in the centre of Split just 200 meters from Diocletia…
$2,82M
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Hotel 170 m² in Grad Split, Croatia
Hotel 170 m²
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 170 m²
Luxury Boutique Hotel for Sale in Split Old Town – Exclusive UNESCO Property Near Diocletian…
Price on request
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Hotel in Grad Split, Croatia
Hotel
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 14
Bathrooms count 14
Excellent hotel of 4 stars category in the very centre of Split!Advantageous location! Hotel…
$4,62M
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Hotel in Grad Split, Croatia
Hotel
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 56
Bathrooms count 56
Beachfront hotel of 4**** stars for sale in luxury suburb of Split with 75% occupancy 365 da…
$23,08M
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Hotel 125 m² in Grad Split, Croatia
Hotel 125 m²
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 125 m²
A spacious 125 m² tourist property is for sale in one of Split’s most exclusive neighborhood…
$903,484
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Hotel 80 m² in Grad Split, Croatia
Hotel 80 m²
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 80 m²
Turnkey Tourism Investment: Fully Renovated Stone House with Four Rental Units in Split Old …
$731,936
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Hotel 244 m² in Grad Split, Croatia
Hotel 244 m²
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 244 m²
Hotel of nine de-luxe rooms in Split, 1st line to the sea!A luxury hotel completed in 2022-2…
$2,74M
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Hotel 735 m² in Grad Split, Croatia
Hotel 735 m²
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 11
Area 735 m²
Discover an impressive 5-star apart-hotel in a prime location, just 100 meters from the beac…
Price on request
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Hotel 137 m² in Grad Split, Croatia
Hotel 137 m²
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
Price went down from 800 000 eur to 700 000 eur! Rare property for Croatian real estate…
$1,38M
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