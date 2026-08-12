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Hotels for sale in Grad Trogir, Croatia

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11 properties total found
Hotel 299 m² in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Hotel 299 m²
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 299 m²
Apart-house with 5 apartments just 30 meters from the beach of Slatina on Ciovo peninsula (s…
$749,954
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Hotel 505 m² in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Hotel 505 m²
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 20
Bathrooms count 10
Area 505 m²
Unique apartment house with 10 apartments for renting located just 50m from the pebble beach…
Price on request
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Hotel 370 m² in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Hotel 370 m²
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 14
Bathrooms count 7
Area 370 m²
Nestled a mere 110 meters from the crystal-clear waters of the Adriatic, on the enchanting i…
$1,49M
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TekceTekce
Hotel 1 250 m² in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Hotel 1 250 m²
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 18
Bathrooms count 18
Area 1 250 m²
Wonderful 3*** hotel in Trogir area 80 meters from the sea and beachline with it's own alloc…
$3,43M
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Hotel 330 m² in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Hotel 330 m²
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 6
Area 330 m²
Wonderful apart-house on the sunny south side of the Čiovo peninsula in the quiet bay of Mav…
$1,15M
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Hotel 440 m² in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Hotel 440 m²
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 13
Bathrooms count 7
Area 440 m²
Beautiful lux apart-house with swimming pool, 1st line to the sea and the marina in the smal…
$2,29M
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Hotel 400 m² in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Hotel 400 m²
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
Price fell! Previous price was 650 000 eur!Hot sale!Guest house with exceptional potential j…
$680,472
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Hotel 460 m² in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Hotel 460 m²
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 460 m²
Price went down from 750 000 eur to 700 000 eur!Apart-hotel for 6 apartments with a swimming…
$1,21M
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Hotel 212 m² in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Hotel 212 m²
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 212 m²
This exceptional beachfront apartment house for sale on the beautiful island of Drvenik Mali…
$1,92M
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Hotel in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Hotel
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 45
Bathrooms count 45
Special offer!A brand-new luxury hotel in the Trogir area on the FIRST LINE of the sea!Has i…
Price on request
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Hotel 900 m² in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Hotel 900 m²
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Rooms 8
Area 900 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13918 Trogir For sale on the waterfront, in the historical center of…
$4,15M
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