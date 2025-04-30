Hotels for sale in Opcina Omisalj, Croatia

Show property on map Show properties list
Hotel 180 m² in Omisalj, Croatia
Hotel 180 m²
Omisalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 180 m²
Apart-house in Linardići, Krk island (peninsula), mere 1,5 km from the sea!Total area is 180…
$655,500
Hotel 388 m² in Omisalj, Croatia
Hotel 388 m²
Omisalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 388 m²
Guest house of 5 apartments and restaurants with panoramic views in Njivice, Omišalj just 10…
$1,71M
Hotel 315 m² in Omisalj, Croatia
Hotel 315 m²
Omisalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 315 m²
Apart-house with 5 apartments in Malinska, 500m from the sea only!Total area is 315 sqm. Lan…
$609,900
Hotel 560 m² in Omisalj, Croatia
Hotel 560 m²
Omisalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 560 m²
Allow me to introduce a most intriguing residence, nestled on the splendid Island of Krk, in…
$1,59M
Hotel 500 m² in Omisalj, Croatia
Hotel 500 m²
Omisalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 13
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Guest house with 7 apartments in Dobrinj on Krk peninsula!It is in fact a semi-detached hous…
$592,800
Hotel 300 m² in Omisalj, Croatia
Hotel 300 m²
Omisalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 300 m²
Renovated guest-house with 5 apartments near the sea in Malinska, mere 100-150 meters from t…
$1,08M
Hotel 190 m² in Omisalj, Croatia
Hotel 190 m²
Omisalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 190 m²
Semi-Detached House with 4 Units in the Heart of Baška, Krk Peninsula, 200m from the Sea!For…
$718,200
Hotel 790 m² in Omisalj, Croatia
Hotel 790 m²
Omisalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 790 m²
Guest house in Čižići, Dobrinj only 350 meters from the sea, with sea views!Total area is 79…
$1,82M
Hotel 350 m² in Omisalj, Croatia
Hotel 350 m²
Omisalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Great property in Risika with sea views!Just 700 meters from the sea!Total surface is 350 sq…
$678,300
Hotel 390 m² in Omisalj, Croatia
Hotel 390 m²
Omisalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 390 m²
Apartment house with a panoramic view of the sea in Njivice, Krk island (now peninsula, conn…
$1,00M
Hotel 346 m² in Omisalj, Croatia
Hotel 346 m²
Omisalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 346 m²
Super-attractive detached real estate with three apartments just 100 meters from the sea in …
$1,71M
Hotel 282 m² in Omisalj, Croatia
Hotel 282 m²
Omisalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 282 m²
Detached house with 3 apartments and a sea view just 600 meters from the sea in Šotoven…
$710,220
Hotel 681 m² in Omisalj, Croatia
Hotel 681 m²
Omisalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 13
Bathrooms count 10
Area 681 m²
Beautiful guest house with swimming pool for ale in Malinska, Krk peninsula!We are glad to p…
$1,77M
Hotel 450 m² in Omisalj, Croatia
Hotel 450 m²
Omisalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 8
Area 450 m²
Beautiful apart-hotel with 7 apartments on the first line to the sea in Punat!Total area is …
$2,62M
Hotel 600 m² in Omisalj, Croatia
Hotel 600 m²
Omisalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 18
Bathrooms count 8
Area 600 m²
Malinska: Ideal Investment Property for Tourism on Krk island!This expansive property in Mal…
$741,000
Hotel 360 m² in Omisalj, Croatia
Hotel 360 m²
Omisalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 7
Area 360 m²
Wonderful boutique-hotel with seven apartments, swimming pool and a beautiful garden in Bask…
$2,56M
Hotel 275 m² in Omisalj, Croatia
Hotel 275 m²
Omisalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 275 m²
House with 4 apartments and landscaped garden in Malinska, Krk island!Situated on a generous…
$775,200
Hotel 250 m² in Omisalj, Croatia
Hotel 250 m²
Omisalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 250 m²
House with 4 apartments for sale in Malinska area, Porat, just 300 meters from the sea!Total…
$741,000
