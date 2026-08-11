Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Grad Crikvenica
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Grad Crikvenica, Croatia

;
Crikvenica
9
Hotel Delete
Clear all
17 properties total found
Hotel 370 m² in Dramalj, Croatia
Hotel 370 m²
Dramalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Area 370 m²
Villa with an impressive view of the sea and with swimming pool cca.1 km from the beach!Tota…
$2,40M
Leave a request
Hotel 800 m² in Crikvenica, Croatia
Hotel 800 m²
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 800 m²
Gorgeous apart-house of 800m2, second row to the sea on a territory of 2000m2 in Crikvenica …
Price on request
Leave a request
Hotel 610 m² in Crikvenica, Croatia
Hotel 610 m²
Crikvenica, Croatia
Area 610 m²
Tourist property with several apartments and fantastic sea view in Crikvenica area!Total sur…
$1,21M
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Hotel 400 m² in Selce, Croatia
Hotel 400 m²
Selce, Croatia
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 7
Area 400 m²
Apart-hotel with wonderful sea view in Selce approx. 200 meters from the sea!Total floorspac…
$980,709
Leave a request
Hotel 364 m² in Crikvenica, Croatia
Hotel 364 m²
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 364 m²
Wonderful tourist property with 7 apartments in Jadranovo, Crikvenica, with sea views, 500m …
$594,134
Leave a request
Hotel 520 m² in Crikvenica, Croatia
Hotel 520 m²
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 6
Area 520 m²
Gorgeous property with swimming pool for sale in Crikvenica, just 50 meters from the sea on …
Price on request
Leave a request
Hotel 350 m² in Dramalj, Croatia
Hotel 350 m²
Dramalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
DRAMALJ – Excellent Apartment House, 130 Meters from the Sea!We are offering a beautiful and…
$783,401
Leave a request
Hotel 440 m² in Crikvenica, Croatia
Hotel 440 m²
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 440 m²
Great tourist property in Crikvenica, 300 meters from the sea, with sea views, with swimming…
$1,54M
Leave a request
Hotel 300 m² in Dramalj, Croatia
Hotel 300 m²
Dramalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 300 m²
Apart-house 150 meters from the sea in Selce, Crikvenica area!Total area is 300 sq.m. Land p…
Price on request
Leave a request
Hotel 300 m² in Dramalj, Croatia
Hotel 300 m²
Dramalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 300 m²
Unique apartment house with 5 apartments in Dramalj!For sale: luxury apartment house in Dram…
$914,920
Leave a request
Hotel 630 m² in Crikvenica, Croatia
Hotel 630 m²
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 630 m²
Excellent investment property in Crikvenica - 5 star boutuque-hotel under construction!Compl…
$2,08M
Leave a request
Hotel 178 m² in Crikvenica, Croatia
Hotel 178 m²
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 178 m²
CRIKVENICA – Luxury new construction with sea view, only 200 meters from the coastline! Hous…
$1,02M
Leave a request
Hotel 340 m² in Jadranovo, Croatia
Hotel 340 m²
Jadranovo, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 340 m²
CRIKVENICA, JADRANOVO – Spacious and functional house with four separate residential units, …
$1,13M
Leave a request
Hotel 352 m² in Crikvenica, Croatia
Hotel 352 m²
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 352 m²
Luxury Seaside Villa for Sale in Crikvenica – 4 Residential Units, Pool & Sea Views!Just…
$982,606
Leave a request
Hotel 550 m² in Dramalj, Croatia
Hotel 550 m²
Dramalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 14
Bathrooms count 4
Area 550 m²
Apart-house of 4 apartments with sea view in Crikvenica, 400 meters from the sea, with amazi…
Price on request
Leave a request
Hotel 230 m² in Crikvenica, Croatia
Hotel 230 m²
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 230 m²
House with 5 apartments in Jadranovo, Crikvenica- very typical!It is only 350 meters from th…
$594,134
Leave a request
Hotel 5 000 m² in Selce, Croatia
Hotel 5 000 m²
Selce, Croatia
Rooms 60
Area 5 000 m²
Crikvenica, Selce, hotel in a very nice location, only 10 m from the crystal turquoise sea. …
$9,23M
Leave a request

Property types in Grad Crikvenica

сommercial properties
Realting.com
Go