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Hotels for sale in Dubrovnik, Croatia

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сommercial properties
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11 properties total found
Hotel 400 m² in Zaton, Croatia
Hotel 400 m²
Zaton, Croatia
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 400 m²
Unique Stone Palazzo–Castello for Sale 200 Metres from the Sea near Dubrovnik – Luxury Histo…
$2,18M
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Hotel 825 m² in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Hotel 825 m²
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 825 m²
Magnificent mini-hotel on the FIRST LINE of the sea, with swimming pool, in close vicinity o…
$2,54M
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Hotel 500 m² in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Hotel 500 m²
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 11
Area 500 m²
Old price was 5 000 000 eur, new price is 4 300 000 eur!Beautiful boutique hotel located dir…
$4,92M
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TekceTekce
Hotel 675 m² in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Hotel 675 m²
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 13
Bathrooms count 13
Area 675 m²
Unique boutique hotel on Dubrovnik riviera just 300 meters from the beach for sale!Official …
$1,94M
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Hotel in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Hotel
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 37
Bathrooms count 37
Newly constructed hotel in the centre of Dubrovnik -  finished now!Fantastic central po…
$18,46M
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Hotel 458 m² in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Hotel 458 m²
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 10
Area 458 m²
In one of the most prestigious areas of Dubrovnik, on the quiet and exclusive Lapad peninsul…
$2,17M
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Hotel 450 m² in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Hotel 450 m²
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 450 m²
An amazing offer in Old Dubrovnik - apart-hotel in the old PALAZZO for sale!We offer a fully…
$5,19M
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Hotel 1 050 m² in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Hotel 1 050 m²
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 050 m²
Just 300 meters from a scenic beach, this boutique hotel is situated in a truly exceptional …
$3,37M
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Hotel 5 000 m² in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Hotel 5 000 m²
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 25
Area 5 000 m²
An Exceptional Seafront Boutique Hotel & Resort Development Opportunity on the Adriatic …
Price on request
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Hotel 250 m² in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Hotel 250 m²
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 250 m²
Guest house with swimming pool and sea views in Dubrovnik, 300 meters from the sea only.A fu…
$1,10M
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Hotel 1 060 m² in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Hotel 1 060 m²
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 060 m²
Beautiful newly built apart-hotel in Dubrovnik area with fantastic sea views!Building is loc…
$2,88M
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