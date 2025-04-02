Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Makarska rivijera, Croatia

Hotel 720 m² in Opcina Podgora, Croatia
Hotel 720 m²
Opcina Podgora, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 720 m²
A modern recently built apartment house with four apartments, pool and fitness-hall is locat…
$905,230
Hotel 680 m² in Opcina Podgora, Croatia
Hotel 680 m²
Opcina Podgora, Croatia
Area 680 m²
Apart-house for sale on the first row to the sea and the beach on the Makarska Riviera!Fanta…
$1,08M
Hotel 720 m² in Opcina Podgora, Croatia
Hotel 720 m²
Opcina Podgora, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 720 m²
Luxury touristic property with 4 apartments in Podgora near fanous Makarska just 200 meters …
$2,18M
Hotel 360 m² in Opcina Podgora, Croatia
Hotel 360 m²
Opcina Podgora, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 360 m²
This rare touristic property of 8 tourist apartments is located in the very center of Podgor…
$1,36M
