Hotels for sale in Region of Crete, Greece

119 properties total found
Hotelin Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
2 000 m²
€ 1,700,000
For sale three-story hotel with an area of 2,000 sq.m. under construction. It is possible to…
Hotel 5 bedroomsin Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Region of Crete, Greece
256 m²
€ 450,000
For sale hotel with an area of 256 square meters.m on the island of Crete. The hotel is loca…
Hotelin Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
830 m²
€ 1,320,000
Hotel for sale 830 sq.m in the Chania region. The three-story hotel is built on a plot of 12…
Hotel 12 bedroomsin Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Region of Crete, Greece
455 m²
€ 945,000
For sale hotel with an area of 455 sq.m on the island of Crete. The hotel is located at 3 le…
Hotelin Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
1 200 m²
€ 2,200,000
Offered for sale hotel with an area of 1200 square meters.mna island of Crete. The hotel has…
Hotelin Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
535 m²
€ 1,200,000
Small hotel for sale and a separate maisonette in. Chania — a total of 535 sq.m of living sp…
Hotelin Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
268 m²
€ 1,000,000
Hotel for sale in the Venetian center, in. Chania. The hotel building is located in a quiet …
Hotelin Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
980 m²
€ 2,150,000
Offered for sale hotel with an area of 980 square meters on the island of Crete. The hotel h…
Hotelin Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
750 m²
€ 2,200,000
We offer for sale a hotel complex on the island of Crete, with an area of 750 sq.m. on a tot…
Hotelin Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
570 m²
€ 950,000
The building consists of 14 studios. 7 on the first floor and another 7 on the second floor.…
Hotelin Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
240 m²
€ 400,000
The complex consists of 6 apartments with an area of 40 sq.m. The complex was built on a plo…
Hotelin Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
4 726 m²
€ 9,000,000
On sale hotel with an area of 4726 square meters.m in Crete. The hotel consists of 41junior …
Hotelin Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
5 847 m²
€ 9,000,000
For sale hotel with an area of 5.847 sq.m in Retimeno Prefecture. The hotel consists of 117 …
Hotelin Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
466 m²
€ 1,450,000
For sale boutique hotel with an area of 466 sq.m in Chania Prefecture. The hotel consists of…
Hotel 2 bedroomsin Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel 2 bedrooms
Region of Crete, Greece
540 m²
€ 1,500,000
For sale hotel with a total area of 540 sq.m in the old city of Rethymno Prefecture. The hot…
Hotelin Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
200 m²
€ 1,500,000
The hotel is located in the old town of Refimno. The building has historical value and is re…
Hotelin Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
850 m²
€ 1,300,000
For sale hotel with an area of 850 sq.m on the island of Crete. The windows offer sea views,…
Hotelin Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
530 m²
€ 1,500,000
For sale hotel with an area of 530 sq.m on the island of Crete. The windows offer views of t…
Hotelin Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
844 m²
€ 600,000
Unfinished building for sale in a quiet location of Mastampas, near the center of Heraklion.…
Hotelin Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
1 500 m²
€ 4,000,000
For sale hotel corresponding to the modern style on the coast of the Aegean Sea. The total a…
Hotelin Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
1 000 m²
€ 1,800,000
We offer for sale a hotel consisting of 12 apartments and two villas with a private pool in …
Hotelin Plataniás, Greece
Hotel
Plataniás, Greece
€ 1,500,000
This incredible hotel for sale in Agioi Apostoloi, Chania is an investor’s dream. This…
Hotelin Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Hotel
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
1 100 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,600,000
In the area of Perivolia 2 km from the city center and just 50 meters from the sandy beach o…
Hotel 6 bedroomsin Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Hotel 6 bedrooms
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
3 bath 368 m² Number of floors 3
€ 980,000
The sandy beach of Rethymnon is undoubtedly the diamond of the city, as well as the biggest …
Hotel 13 roomsin Kalathas, Greece
Hotel 13 rooms
Kalathas, Greece
13 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale hotel of 850 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has one level. The owners will be leavin…
Hotel 54 roomsin Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Hotel 54 rooms
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
54 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,650,000
For sale a pretty complex on the outskirts of Hersonissos . All roοmshave delightful…
Hotel 5 roomsin Neo Chorio, Greece
Hotel 5 rooms
Neo Chorio, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale hotel of 530 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has one level. There is a fireplace.The …
Hotel 20 roomsin Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Hotel 20 rooms
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
20 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
Suggested for sale is a fully functional hotel of 20 rooms in Heraklion, Crete. Located on t…
Hotel 10 bedroomsin Máleme, Greece
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Máleme, Greece
10 bath
€ 1,490,000
This apartment hotel for sale in Maleme, Platanias, Chania is an amazing opportunity for inv…
Hotel 23 roomsin Analipsi, Greece
Hotel 23 rooms
Analipsi, Greece
23 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
For sale hotel of 1000 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has one level. The owners will be leavi…

