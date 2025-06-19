Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Malia Municipal Unit
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Malia Municipal Unit, Greece

сommercial property
4
Hotel Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Hotel 1 300 m² in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Hotel 1 300 m²
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 23
Area 1 300 m²
Number of floors 1
FOR SALE: HOTEL COMPLEX IN STALIDA, CRETEProperty Overview: This aparthotel, built in 1981, …
$1,73M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 750 m² in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Hotel 750 m²
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 19
Area 750 m²
Number of floors 1
Hotel for sale in an exceptionally developed tourist area with a total area of ​​750 sq.m. o…
$1,38M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 600 m² in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Hotel 600 m²
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 15
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
A hotel business is suggested for sale in the famous tourist destination of Malia, within Ch…
$748,895
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 1 000 m² in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Hotel 1 000 m²
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 24
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a hotel located in 29 km east of Heraklion airport in Crete. The hotel is in the…
$1,61M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go