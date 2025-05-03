Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Rethymno, Greece

3 properties total found
Hotel 600 m² in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Hotel 600 m²
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a apartment complex of 600 sq.m. on the island of Crete. The complex consists of 5 …
$2,50M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 200 m² in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Hotel 200 m²
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
It is situated in the historic center of the Old City of Rethymno, a city that has been hail…
$2,14M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 540 m² in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Hotel 540 m²
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 10
Area 540 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is the hotel of total area 540 sq. m in the old town of Rethymno prefecture. The ho…
$1,63M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
