Hotels for sale in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece

4 properties total found
Hotel 540 m² in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Hotel 540 m²
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 10
Area 540 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is the hotel of total area 540 sq. m in the old town of Rethymno prefecture. The ho…
$1,63M
Hotel 200 m² in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Hotel 200 m²
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
It is situated in the historic center of the Old City of Rethymno, a city that has been hail…
$2,14M
Hotel 5 847 m² in Pigi, Greece
Hotel 5 847 m²
Pigi, Greece
Rooms 117
Area 5 847 m²
Number of floors 1
Hotel for sale area of 5.847 sq.m in the prefecture of Rethymno. The hotel consists of 117 r…
$10,06M
Hotel 600 m² in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Hotel 600 m²
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a apartment complex of 600 sq.m. on the island of Crete. The complex consists of 5 …
$2,50M
