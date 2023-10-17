Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Croatia

38 properties total found
Hotel 14 rooms in Cavtat, Croatia
Hotel 14 rooms
Cavtat, Croatia
Rooms 14
Bathrooms count 14
Area 252 m²
CavtatA beautiful villa with 14 apartments with an area of ​​252 m2, built in 2011 on a plot…
€1,60M
Hotel 13 bathrooms with air conditioning, with parking in Vinkuran, Croatia
Hotel 13 bathrooms with air conditioning, with parking
Vinkuran, Croatia
Bathrooms count 13
Area 900 m²
ID CODE: 16189
€3,00M
Hotel 20 rooms in Zagreb, Croatia
Hotel 20 rooms
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 20
Bathrooms count 2
Area 718 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13346-1 Trnje (near Green Gold) - HOSTEL Business premises, area of …
€1,25M
Hotel 10 rooms in Korenica, Croatia
Hotel 10 rooms
Korenica, Croatia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 9
Area 550 m²
Near Korenica, Plitvice Lakes National ParkA well-established small family hotel, which cons…
€550,000
Hotel 45 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Smokvica, Croatia
Hotel 45 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Smokvica, Croatia
Rooms 45
Number of floors 4
€3,00M
Hotel 56 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Grad Split, Croatia
Hotel 56 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 56
An excellent 4 * hotel for sale, located near Split, in the first line from the sea. The hot…
€20,00M
Hotel 43 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Bol, Croatia
Hotel 43 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Bol, Croatia
Rooms 43
€9,30M
Hotel 180 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Makarska, Croatia
Hotel 180 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Makarska, Croatia
Rooms 180
The newly built hotel complex is for sale, with an area of about 9000 m2, located on a plot …
Price on request
Hotel 50 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Crikvenica, Croatia
Hotel 50 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Crikvenica, Croatia
Rooms 50
For sale hotel 4 *, located on the beach near the sea near Crikvenica. The hotel was built i…
€8,00M
Hotel 29 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Krnica, Croatia
Hotel 29 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Krnica, Croatia
Rooms 29
For sale hotel located on the southeast coast of Istria, 25 km from Pula. This family-run ho…
€2,19M
Hotel 18 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Rogoznica, Croatia
Hotel 18 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rogoznica, Croatia
Rooms 18
For sale aparthotel located in the first line of the sea in the suburbs of Rogoznica. The ho…
€3,00M
Hotel 15 rooms in Zagreb, Croatia
Hotel 15 rooms
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 15
Area 1 212 m²
Rudeš, Zagrebačka cestaA beautiful family hotel with a net area of 1,211 m2 on a plot of 1,3…
€2,38M
Hotel 10 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Labin, Croatia
Hotel 10 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Labin, Croatia
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Number of floors 3
€2,50M
Hotel 18 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Trogir, Croatia
Hotel 18 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Trogir, Croatia
Rooms 18
For sale is a family-run hotel located 5 km from Trogir. The hotel is in a quiet location 80…
€3,00M
Hotel 25 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Zedno, Croatia
Hotel 25 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Zedno, Croatia
Rooms 25
Number of floors 4
€2,50M
Hotel 16 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center in Grad Split, Croatia
Hotel 16 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 16
For sale a small luxury hotel in the heart of the historic quarter in the old center of Spli…
€3,60M
Hotel 14 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Grad Split, Croatia
Hotel 14 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 14
€4,20M
Hotel 19 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Orebic, Croatia
Hotel 19 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Orebic, Croatia
Rooms 19
Number of floors 4
A hotel for sale located on the Pelješac peninsula, just a few steps from the crystal clear …
€6,90M
Hotel 10 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sutivan, Croatia
Hotel 10 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sutivan, Croatia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Number of floors 3
For sale is a attractive villa on four floors located at a large plot, just a few steps from…
€1,95M
Hotel 28 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Supetar, Croatia
Hotel 28 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Supetar, Croatia
Rooms 28
Number of floors 3
For sale is a fantastic 4-star hotel with next to lively promenade in the first row to the s…
€4,95M
Hotel 31 room with sea view in Bol, Croatia
Hotel 31 room with sea view
Bol, Croatia
Rooms 31
Number of floors 5
A fantastic hotel categorized with 4 stars, completely renovated in 2002, is for sale. It is…
€10,00M
Hotel 23 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Bol, Croatia
Hotel 23 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bol, Croatia
Rooms 23
Number of floors 3
A fantastic boutique hotel categorized with 4* is for sale, just a few meters away from a be…
€3,00M
Hotel 10 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Trogir, Croatia
Hotel 10 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Number of floors 4
Продается отель, расположенный недалеко от Трогира. Он состоит из четырех этажей и находится…
€1,60M
Hotel 9 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Trogir, Croatia
Hotel 9 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Number of floors 4
Продается новый бутик-отель в завершающей стадии строительства, общей площадью 837 м2 на уча…
€2,20M
Hotel 10 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Makarska, Croatia
Hotel 10 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Makarska, Croatia
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Number of floors 5
Продается отличный отель с 10 апартаментами и рестораном, расположенный на галечном пляже не…
€2,80M
Hotel 9 bedrooms in Grad Pula, Croatia
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Price on request
Hotel with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Barban, Croatia
Hotel with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Barban, Croatia
Number of floors 2
€1,99M
Hotel 15 rooms in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Hotel 15 rooms
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Rooms 15
Bathrooms count 14
Area 533 m²
MAKARSKA, first row to the sea, boutique hotel (10 km from Makarska) Detached building: gro…
€1,20M
Hotel 8 rooms in Karlobag, Croatia
Hotel 8 rooms
Karlobag, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 420 m²
Karlobag, catering facility 1ST ROW TO THE SEA, surface area 420m2, on two floors with 176 m…
Price on request
Hotel 1 room in Bakar, Croatia
Hotel 1 room
Bakar, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 420 m²
Bakar, a unique building plot with a total area of ​​2,900 m2 with an object for renovation,…
Price on request

