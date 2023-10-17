UAE
Realting.com
Commercial
Croatia
Hotels
Hotels for sale in Croatia
Trogir
4
Grad Split
3
Opcina Bol
3
Split
3
Zagreb
3
38 properties total found
Hotel 14 rooms
Cavtat, Croatia
14
14
252 m²
CavtatA beautiful villa with 14 apartments with an area of 252 m2, built in 2011 on a plot…
€1,60M
Recommend
Hotel 13 bathrooms with air conditioning, with parking
Vinkuran, Croatia
13
900 m²
ID CODE: 16189
€3,00M
Recommend
Hotel 20 rooms
Zagreb, Croatia
20
2
718 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 13346-1 Trnje (near Green Gold) - HOSTEL Business premises, area of …
€1,25M
Recommend
Hotel 10 rooms
Korenica, Croatia
10
9
550 m²
Near Korenica, Plitvice Lakes National ParkA well-established small family hotel, which cons…
€550,000
Recommend
Hotel 45 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Smokvica, Croatia
45
4
€3,00M
Recommend
Hotel 56 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Grad Split, Croatia
56
An excellent 4 * hotel for sale, located near Split, in the first line from the sea. The hot…
€20,00M
Recommend
Hotel 43 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Bol, Croatia
43
€9,30M
Recommend
Hotel 180 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Makarska, Croatia
180
The newly built hotel complex is for sale, with an area of about 9000 m2, located on a plot …
Price on request
Recommend
Hotel 50 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Crikvenica, Croatia
50
For sale hotel 4 *, located on the beach near the sea near Crikvenica. The hotel was built i…
€8,00M
Recommend
Hotel 29 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Krnica, Croatia
29
For sale hotel located on the southeast coast of Istria, 25 km from Pula. This family-run ho…
€2,19M
Recommend
Hotel 18 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rogoznica, Croatia
18
For sale aparthotel located in the first line of the sea in the suburbs of Rogoznica. The ho…
€3,00M
Recommend
Hotel 15 rooms
Zagreb, Croatia
15
1 212 m²
Rudeš, Zagrebačka cestaA beautiful family hotel with a net area of 1,211 m2 on a plot of 1,3…
€2,38M
Recommend
Hotel 10 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Labin, Croatia
10
10
3
€2,50M
Recommend
Hotel 18 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Trogir, Croatia
18
For sale is a family-run hotel located 5 km from Trogir. The hotel is in a quiet location 80…
€3,00M
Recommend
Hotel 25 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Zedno, Croatia
25
4
€2,50M
Recommend
Hotel 16 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center
Grad Split, Croatia
16
For sale a small luxury hotel in the heart of the historic quarter in the old center of Spli…
€3,60M
Recommend
Hotel 14 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Grad Split, Croatia
14
€4,20M
Recommend
Hotel 19 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Orebic, Croatia
19
4
A hotel for sale located on the Pelješac peninsula, just a few steps from the crystal clear …
€6,90M
Recommend
Hotel 10 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sutivan, Croatia
10
10
3
For sale is a attractive villa on four floors located at a large plot, just a few steps from…
€1,95M
Recommend
Hotel 28 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Supetar, Croatia
28
3
For sale is a fantastic 4-star hotel with next to lively promenade in the first row to the s…
€4,95M
Recommend
Hotel 31 room with sea view
Bol, Croatia
31
5
A fantastic hotel categorized with 4 stars, completely renovated in 2002, is for sale. It is…
€10,00M
Recommend
Hotel 23 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bol, Croatia
23
3
A fantastic boutique hotel categorized with 4* is for sale, just a few meters away from a be…
€3,00M
Recommend
Hotel 10 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Trogir, Croatia
10
10
4
Продается отель, расположенный недалеко от Трогира. Он состоит из четырех этажей и находится…
€1,60M
Recommend
Hotel 9 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Trogir, Croatia
9
9
4
Продается новый бутик-отель в завершающей стадии строительства, общей площадью 837 м2 на уча…
€2,20M
Recommend
Hotel 10 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Makarska, Croatia
10
10
5
Продается отличный отель с 10 апартаментами и рестораном, расположенный на галечном пляже не…
€2,80M
Recommend
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Grad Pula, Croatia
9
9
Price on request
Recommend
Hotel with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Barban, Croatia
2
€1,99M
Recommend
Hotel 15 rooms
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
15
14
533 m²
MAKARSKA, first row to the sea, boutique hotel (10 km from Makarska) Detached building: gro…
€1,20M
Recommend
Hotel 8 rooms
Karlobag, Croatia
8
2
420 m²
Karlobag, catering facility 1ST ROW TO THE SEA, surface area 420m2, on two floors with 176 m…
Price on request
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Bakar, Croatia
1
420 m²
Bakar, a unique building plot with a total area of 2,900 m2 with an object for renovation,…
Price on request
Recommend
