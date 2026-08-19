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Hotels for sale in Grad Vodnjan, Croatia

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сommercial properties
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4 properties total found
Hotel 162 m² in Galizana, Croatia
Hotel 162 m²
Galizana, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 162 m²
Quality Apartment House with Sea Views & Garden Near Fažana & Brijuni, 5 km from the…
$821,788
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Hotel 523 m² in Galizana, Croatia
Hotel 523 m²
Galizana, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 523 m²
Apartment villa for sale in Galižana, Istria, featuring panoramic sea views, a private olive…
$787,064
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Hotel 531 m² in Galizana, Croatia
Hotel 531 m²
Galizana, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 531 m²
Fantastic apart-house in Vodnjan area with indoor swimming pool and distant sea views!Total …
$1,34M
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Hotel 523 m² in Galizana, Croatia
Hotel 523 m²
Galizana, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 523 m²
Apart-house of the 4 lux apartments for sale in Galizana, cca. 5 km from the sea, with sea v…
$967,007
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